West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused central forces of selective checking against TMC leaders. She questioned why the PM and HM's vehicles are not checked and alleged that Union Ministers are bringing money to influence voters in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said a level-playing field is not being given to Trinamool Congress in the ongoing campaigning for the Assembly elections here, while claiming that a selective treatment is being handed to ruling party leaders by the security forces deployed in the state for the polls. Banerjee pointed out that Union Ministers are arriving in the state with money to be given to voters. She further questioned why the vehicles of the Prime Minister and Home Minister are not being checked when they come to the state for campaigning.

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"Central force approached my vehicle at Dum Dum airport. I told them to go ahead and do the checking. If TMC leaders are checked, why will the Prime Minister not be checked? Why will the Home Minister's vehicle not be checked? Why will the BJP's vehicle not be checked? Will the election take place like this? What is happening in this country? They are endangering the country. Central Ministers come here with money. What all is carried in the vehicles of the Central forces? I know it. If you have the guts, you check my car every day before checking anybody else," Mamata Banerjee said at a public meeting here. TMC supremo asserted that BJP leaders are only arriving in the state to disturb the law and order in Bengal. "Our fight is not against just the BJP. BJP has abandoned the Constitution and the law and is here to burn Bengal. If one arrest is made from TMC, you should know that you will have thousands of arrests," she said.

'BJP going too far to capture Bengal'

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched an all-out attack on the BJP, alleging it is "going too far to capture Bengal", names of lakhs of people have been deleted from voters' list, and the NDA government "has stopped Bengal's money". Mamata Banerjee alleged that atrocities have been committed against Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states and "revenge (of people) will be in the box of democracy".

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)