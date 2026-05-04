As BJP takes an early lead in West Bengal, state president Samik Bhattacharya expressed confidence in a comfortable victory, stating party workers' dreams are coming true. Suvendu Adhikari also voiced confidence, citing vote consolidation.

BJP Expresses Confidence on Early Lead

As Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead in West Bengal, the party's state president Samik Bhattacharya said that the dreams of party workers are "about to come true," expressing confidence in a comfortable victory.

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Speaking with ANI, Samik Bhattacharya said, "The dreams of the BJP workers are about to come true. The dream of forming a government from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar is going to be fulfilled today. The government will be formed and will remain in place... Didi is sure to take a rest. It will happen."

Speaking about the trends, he said that there will be ups and downs but expressed confidence of a comfortable victory, adding that the party workers are completely focused on the results. "Everyone is awake. Workers everywhere are awake. We want Didi to unwind and rest a little. The election is over now. The results are about to come. There will be ups and downs. Early trends are here," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance has taken an early lead on 78 seats in West Bengal, while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 43 seats, and its ally BGPM is leading on one seat, as per trends, the Election Commission of India. News channels have projected a narrow lead for the BJP in the 294-member assembly, projecting leads of 185 seats for the BJP, crossing the halfway mark of 148. TMC is leading on 106 seats.

Suvendu Adhikari Confident of Party's Performance

Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, expressed confidence in his party's performance as counting for the Assembly elections is underway. He said the contest in Bhabanipur may be close in the early rounds, but expressed confidence that he will take the lead after more rounds of counting.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhikari said, "BJP is forming the Government. Initial trends show BJP as 135 plus and approx 100 to TMC. Initially, it will be a neck-to-neck fight in Bhabanipur. In the first round of counting, out of the 14 booths, 6 are Muslim-majority. They used to get 90-95% of those votes last time, but it didn't happen this time; there is a crack. I am leading the 8 Hindu booths. From round 9-10 in Bhabanipur, I will be leading."

"There is anti-incumbency, plus Hindus are consolidated in favour of the Lotus. This is a very good signal for us...There has also been a Muslim vote bifurcation, especially in Malda, Mushidabad and Uttar Dinajpur," he further said.

Record Voter Turnout

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%. (ANI)