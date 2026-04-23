BJP's Locket Chatterjee exudes confidence in forming a government in West Bengal, calling it a "BJP tsunami." Suvendu Adhikari inspected booths in Nandigram, alleging he was barred from one and vowing to "break" those who disturb the peace.

As the first phase of polling for West Bengal assembly elections is underway, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Thursday exuded confidence in the formation of a BJP government in the state. Speaking with ANI, Chatterjee lauded the Election Commission for the smooth conduction of the polls. "A BJP tsunami is sweeping through North Bengal. We and the public alike were waiting for this moment; that time has come, and the government will change in a second. The people of Bengal want change. The Election Commission is conducting the polls very well. We are waiting for the day when a BJP worker takes oath as the state's CM," she stated.

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Addressing the reports of an attack on a BJP candidate amid polls, Chatterjee said, "The Election Commission will deal with them strictly."

Suvendu Adhikari inspects Nandigram booths

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP candidate, Suvendu Adhikari, inspected vulnerable polling booths in his constituency, Nandigram, amid the polling for State Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari claimed that he was not allowed to enter one of the polling booths. The BJP leader said, "I was not allowed to enter this polling booth. The common man wants peace. Jo shanti todega hum usko todne ka kaam karenge. (Whoever disturbs the peace, we will break them)."

Earlier today, he cast his vote at a polling station in Nandigram. Adhikari is also contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. "Parivartan hoga. If a change does not take place this time, Sanatana in Bengal will be finished. The Election Commission is doing good work, but there are some goons everywhere. Our polling agent has been arrested. Strict action should be taken immediately," he told ANI after casting his vote.

High voter turnout recorded

Meanwhile, West Bengal is seeing a mega voter turnout even during the first few hours of voting. The voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 41.11 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Paschim Mednipur district recorded a high turnout of 44. 68 percent followed by Jhargam at 43.71 per cent and Bankura at 43.22 per cent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Malda at 38.22 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)