Adrito Paul of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission has topped the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2026 with 496 marks. Megha Majumder is the girls' topper. The WB government also made singing 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in school assemblies.

WB HS Results 2026 Toppers Announced

The results of the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2026 were declared on Thursday, with Adrito Paul of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission securing the first rank in the state.

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Adrito Paul scored 496 marks out of 500 in the examination, emerging as the statewide topper.

Among girl students, Megha Majumder of Srerampore Rames Chandra Girls' High School secured the top position with 492 marks out of 500.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari interacted with the toppers after the declaration of results and congratulated them on their achievement. The Chief Minister Adhikari also extended his best wishes to all successful candidates who appeared in the Higher Secondary Examination this year.

Students and parents gathered at schools and examination centres across the state following the announcement of results.

'Vande Mataram' Mandatory in West Bengal Schools

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has made it mandatory, with immediate effect, to sing "Vande Mataram" during school assembly prayers before the commencement of classes in all schools under the School Education Department across the state.

According to an official order issued on Thursday by the School Education Department, Administrative Branch, Kolkata, reads, "it is hereby ordered that in supersession of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, before the commencement of classes is hereby made mandatory in all schools under the School Education Department across the state of West Bengal, with immediate effect."

The order, dated May 14, states that the decision has been taken with the approval of the competent authority.

The directive further clarifies that the implementation will be applicable across all schools under the School Education Department in West Bengal. (ANI)