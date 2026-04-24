Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims BJP will win 200 assembly seats in West Bengal. PM Modi alleged 'anti-national slogans' at Jadavpur University. Phase 1 of polls saw a high 92.88% voter turnout, with results scheduled for May 4.

BJP Will Win 200 Seats: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the BJP will win 110 assembly seats in the first phase of polling in West Bengal and form the government by winning 200 seats after the results are announced on May 4. "The public has voted in large numbers to bring a change and to form the BJP government in West Bengal. We will win 110 seats in the first phase of elections in West Bengal...BJP will form the government by winning 200 seats...," CM Biswa Sarma told reporters here.

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On 2/3rd of the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs merging with and joining the BJP, he said, "BJP will get a lot of strength from this..."

'Anti-National Slogans' at Jadavpur University: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that "anti-national slogans" are being scrawled on the walls of Jadavpur University's campus, blaming the West Bengal government for 'failing' to save the state's largest educational institution.

Addressing an election rally in Jadavpur, PM Modi alleged that constant "threats" are being issued inside the campus, and students are forced to protest, emphasising that the campus once used to be "the bedrock of nationalism". "Jadavpur University's name was once taken with respect around the world. This campus was founded on the bedrock of nationalism. But look at the situation here today: threats are being issued inside the campus, anti-national slogans are being scrawled on the walls, and students are being forced to take to the streets in protests instead of focusing on their studies," he said.

Phase 1 Sees High Voter Turnout

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.88 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.