With days left for the final WB poll phase, PM Modi led a BJP campaign blitz, targeting TMC on women's safety. CM Mamata Banerjee campaigned in Bhabanipur, while a rift emerged between TMC and Congress over a worker's death.

With just a few days left before the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29, political parties brought a blitz of campaigning across the state with the BJP and TMC taking centre stage.

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The day was dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-decibel rallies, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's outreach in her own constituency of Bhabanipur, and a visible rift between the TMC and the Congress.

PM Modi Leads BJP's Campaign Blitz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the BJP's most formidable campaigner, holding multiple poll rallies and roadshows across the state as the party sought to consolidate support from the electors. North 24 Parganas district witnessed poll campaigning with BJP heavyweights, including party national president Nitin Nabin, PM Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all campaigning to consolidate support in the district with the highest population in West Bengal.

Promises for Women's Safety and Empowerment

The Prime Minister trained guns on the TMC for the decline of women's safety, which has become one of the defining talking points of this campaign. While adressing a rally in Bangaon, PM Modi labelled the current government's tenure a "Jungle Raj", adding, "The women of Bengal are the primary victims of the TMC's 'Jungle Raj'. They have been subjected to the greatest betrayal... Under the TMC's 'Jungle Raj', young women are going missing. After May 4, the BJP government will hunt down every single goon and rapist to hold them accountable."

The Prime Minister promised that a BJP-led government in West Bengal would deposit Rs 36,000 annually into the accounts of women. Furthermore, he announced a landmark 33% reservation for women in government jobs, promising that "the double benefit of the BJP's double-engine government will be doubled for the women of Bengal".

"For breast cancer and cervical cancer, tests and vaccines will be provided for free. During pregnancy, there will be an assistance of Rs 21,000, and for graduation, an assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given to daughters, provided by the BJP government," he further said. Moreover, the PM promised to aid the employment and self-employment of women, stating that 75 lakh women will be assisted so that they are poised to earn more than Rs 1 lakh every year. "For opening their businesses, women will get a loan of Rs 20 lakh from the bank. The bank needs a guarantee. This guarantee will not be required from you, sisters. This guarantee will be given to you by your brother, Modi," he said.

Senior BJP Leaders Join the Fray

Nitin Nabin also launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of disrespecting "Maa Mati Manush" in the state while expressing confidence in the BJP's victory. He was speaking to ANI during a roadshow in the North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday also held a roadshow in Barasat in the evening. Taking to X, Shah said, "In Bengal, the sun of syndicate rule is setting, and the sunrise of good governance is about to happen."

PM Modi's next stop was Arambagh in Hooghly, where he said that the "heavy turnout" in the first phase had ruined the "sleep" of the TMC, claiming that people were expressing their anger after fifteen years of "oppression". "For 15 years, TMC intimidated the people of Bengal. But these people forgot one thing. When oppression reaches its limit, the public takes the form of Mother Durga and does away with injustice," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi went further, pointedly targeting TMC leaders, stating, "Those who couldn't gauge the mood of the people are very surprised hearing about such a heavy turnout, and for some, it has completely ruined their sleep. Even the TMC people themselves are surprised and troubled. They hadn't even imagined that such a large number of people would come out to vote."

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister JP Nadda was equally combative during a roadshow in Bhatar Assembly constituency in Purba Bardhaman, stating, "You can see the enthusiasm in the public. People have made up their minds to remove Mamata Banerjee and bring the BJP government to power. In the second phase, the public has decided to vote for the BJP. People will vote against Mamata Banerjee, tolabazi, syndicate, coal and sand mafia... People want to get rid of the infiltrators, and that is why they are eager to vote for the BJP. People have said goodbye to Mamata Banerjee. There is a wave in favour of the BJP," he said.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back, Campaigns in Bhabanipur

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP while campaigning in Bhabanipur constituency, asserting that Bengal is a "mini India" that she would never divide. She also predicted that TMC would cross the century mark again in the Assembly elections, and urged voters to keep photocopies of their voter slips against what she called a possible future National Register of Citizens (NRC) drive.

"I don't divide Bengal like the BJP, and I believe that it is a mini India. We must all live together, and all the citizens of this area must get good facilities. We have built many temples. We cannot build mosques, but we have made burial grounds. A large temple is being built for our Jain community. St. Xavier's College, Bhawaripore Education Society College, we've made it a university and have even given land for it. We've established an ISKCON temple, a Jagannath Dham, and an Islamia Hospital," she said.

Mamata Banerjee held a padyatra in her Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur. She walked through parts of the area as supporters gathered in large numbers during the public outreach programme.

The symbolic nature of the exercise was not lost on observers as Bhabanipur has emerged as the epicentre of this election's most intense personal duel. The constituency's two primary contenders are Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. For Banerjee, Bhabanipur is a must-win to retain her "Kolkata throne"; for Adhikari, a victory here would be the ultimate "giant-killing" feat, following his 2021 win over her in Nandigram. The constituency is home to a diverse mix of Bengali, Gujarati, Marwari, and Sikh communities, making it a complex demographic challenge for both parties.

TMC-Congress Rift Deepens Over Violence

The day also witnessed sharp sparring between the TMC and the Congress, the two parties that are rivals in this election despite being in the INDIA bloc.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Killing of Congress Worker

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee in Asansol, who was allegedly attacked and beaten by "TMC-affiliated thugs" after the first phase of polling. Questioning the timing of the incident, Gandhi described TMC's character as "intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices.

"The murder of Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee by TMC-affiliated thugs after the elections is utterly reprehensible. My deepest condolences to the grieving family. In West Bengal today, it is not democracy but TMC's reign of terror that prevails. Intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices after votes are cast--this has become the defining character of TMC," he wrote on X. Gandhi further reiterated that Congress has never been associated with violence and has always upheld constitutional and non-violent political values. He demanded the "harshest punishment" for the accused and sought security and compensation for the victim's family.

TMC Accuses Congress of Aiding BJP

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh accused Gandhi of "working for the BJP" after the latter criticised Mamata Banerjee. The remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of both the TMC and BJP during a political event, where he levelled allegations of corruption and electoral malpractice.

"Rahul Gandhi is cheating. It was his responsibility to stop the BJP in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Bihar. But he could not do it. Where TMC is defeating them, he is coming here to give advantage to the BJP and is working for them," Ghosh told ANI.

Speaking at the event earlier, Gandhi alleged corruption in the state and centre and said, "The entire Bengal knows that TMC people are involved in corruption...Prime Minister Modi, RSS and BJP never snatched Mamata Didi's house because these people know that the real fight is not with TMC, but the real fight is with the Congress party...BJP people steal votes. They have won elections in Maharashtra and Haryana by stealing votes."

Countering Gandhi's remarks, Kunal Ghosh said there was growing support for Mamata Banerjee across West Bengal and accused the BJP of pursuing an "anti-Bengal policy." "There is a wave across Bengal in the support of Mamata didi...BJP has an anti-Bengal policy. The higher the vote percentage, the more decisive Mamata didi's return to power would be," he said.

High Voter Turnout Marks First Phase

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)