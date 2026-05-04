Mamata Banerjee alleged BJP "looted" 100+ seats, terming the EC "BJP's commission" and the win "immoral." She claimed she was attacked and CCTVs were off. The article reports BJP is heading for a sweeping victory in West Bengal with 204 seats.

Mamata Alleges 'Loot' and 'Immoral' Victory

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP "looted" more than 100 seats and termed the Election Commission "the BJP's commission," calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal." She said she had complained to the Chief Officer and Manoj Agrawal, but no action was taken. She termed the conduct of the Election Commission, along with the deployment of Central Forces and the role of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, as illegal. Talking to the reporters, CM Banerjee said, "More than 100 seats BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back."

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The Trinamool Congress chief further alleged irregularities at the counting centre, stating that violence began after 3 pm and that she was physically attacked. She claimed that CCTV cameras were switched off and that party agents were not permitted inside the centre despite assurances from the District Officer, who she said was later unavailable. "From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). The DO assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not available anywhere. I complained everywhere." CM Banerjee added.

BJP on Course for Sweeping Win as per EC Data

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate has a narrow lead of 3830 votes over her rival and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Bhabanipur constituency at the end of 14 rounds of counting.

According to the latest Election Commission data, Mamata Banerjee has so far polled 48,671 votes. BJP is on course for a sweeping victory in West Bengal and is leading or has won 204 seats. The party has won 117 seats and is leading on 92. Trinamool Congress has won 44 seats and is leading on 37.

BJP's expected victory in West Bengal will mark a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. It is also the home state of the BJP's ideologue, Syama Prasad Mookerji.

BJP's expected victory in West Bengal will mark a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. It is also the home state of the BJP's ideologue, Syama Prasad Mookerji.

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last assembly polls. The poll results reflect the BJP's steadfast approach and its concerted campaign during which it amplified every issue on which it could target the ruling Trinamool Congress.

BJP also outdid the Trinamool Congress in terms of promises for various sections of society, as the election saw a lot of heat and dust over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Trinamool Congress has been in power in West Bengal for 15 years. Congress continued its dismal performance in Bengal and is poised to win two seats. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) has won two seats, and All India Secular Front and CPI-M are leading on one seat each.

PM Modi Lauds Party Workers

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister lauded party workers for their work and said these were the first assembly polls with Nitin Nabin as party chief. "Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam... I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom," he said." These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory," he added.

The Prime Minister said the results of various by-elections today were also very encouraging. "In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory," he said.

Counting of votes was taken up today for assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. BJP has also improved its performance in Keralam. (ANI)