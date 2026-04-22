Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed WB CM Mamata Banerjee over 'syndicate raj,' corruption, and deteriorating law and order. He vowed the BJP would not allow Babri Masjid construction and promised to make syndicates flee Bengal after May 5.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday once again launched a frontal attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging widespread "syndicate raj," corruption, and deteriorating law and order in the poll-bound West Bengal. As the first phase of the election will be held on April 23, Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not allow the construction of Babri Masjid in the state.

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Shah Vows to End 'Syndicate Raj', Block Babri Masjid

Addressing a public rally in Dum Dum Uttar area of North 24 Parganas, Shah said, "Today, the entire Bengal is tormented by the syndicate. If you need to buy cement, you have to pay the syndicate. If you need to buy bricks, you have to pay the syndicate. If you need to buy sand, you have to pay the syndicate... But the people of Dum Dum, remember my promise--after the 5th, the syndicate members will flee Bengal and migrate away."

He further alleged that industrial decline in the state was due to the Trinamool Congress government, adding, "Due to Didi, the industry has left, and due to the BJP, these syndicate thugs will flee from Bengal."

"Mamata Banerjee wants to build Babri Masjid by taking the name of Humayun Kabir. Do not worry, I am saying this clearly: Mamata Didi, try as hard as you want, the BJP will not allow Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal," Shah added.

Sharpening his political attack, Shah said Mamata Banerjee was attempting to "build Babri Masjid by taking the name of Humayun Kabir," referring to the Babri Masjid issue. He said, "Mamata Didi, try as hard as you want, the BJP will not allow Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal."

Concerns Over Women's Safety

Raising concerns over women's safety, Shah said incidents in institutions such as RG Kar Medical College, Durgapur Medical College, and South Kolkata Law College reflected poor law and order in the state.

"In the Mamata government, the daughters of Bengal have become completely unsafe," he said, adding that the Chief Minister's remarks on women's movement at night were "shameful."

"I promise that after May 5, even a little girl won't be ogled by any thug when she steps out on her scooter," Shah added.

BJP Promises 'Sonar Bangla'

Promising a "new beginning" for the state, Shah said the BJP would work to fulfil the dream of "Sonar Bangla," referring to the vision associated with Bengal's cultural and political legacy.

"After a long time, the beginning of good governance is about to take place within Bengal... Where there will be no fear for mothers and sisters," he said.

Appealing to voters, Shah said, "We will work to free the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Bengal from fear. On the 29th, all of you have to cast your votes... to create an infiltrator-free Bengal."

Attack on Congress, Rahul Gandhi

Further targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that Congress would face its biggest defeat ever in assembly election. "I want to say to Rahul Gandhi that in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, they will not even cross double digits. In West Bengal, they may not even be able to open their account, and in Assam, Congress will face its biggest defeat ever. Mamata Didi, you are sitting with the same Congress. Your situation is also going to worsen," he added.

West Bengal Assembly Election Details

Campaigning ended for the first phase of the assembly election in West Bengal on Tuesday, with political parties giving a strong push to their campaign on 152 seats where voters will exercise their franchise on April 23.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)