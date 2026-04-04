The TMC announced its star campaigners for the 2026 West Bengal polls, including Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. CM Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP, urging unity and accusing the party of misusing central agencies and attempting to impose NRC.

TMC Releases Star Campaigner List

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday released its list of star campaigners for Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, featuring top party leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The list includes key names such as Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Kalyan Banerjee, Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Dr Shashi Panja, Snehasis Chakraborty, Birbaha Hansda, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Jay Prakash Majumdar, Kunal Ghosh, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Satabdi Roy, Partha Bhowmick and Saayoni Ghosh.

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Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to Unite Against BJP

The announcement comes as campaigning intensifies ahead of the two-phase elections scheduled for April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4. Addressing a public meeting in Manikchak, Mamata Banerjee urged voters to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "If you want to live peacefully for the next 5 years, then you must unite to stop the BJP. BJP will ruin the country. They don't respect any religion," she said.

Alleges Misuse of Central Agencies

Launching a sharp attack, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to impose a "manufactured religion" and failing to understand Bengal's cultural ethos. She also alleged misuse of central agencies for political purposes. "NIA, CBI, ED, BSF and CISF are under Mota Bhai's control... Innocent people are getting arrested," she claimed.

Warns Against NRC, Alleges BJP-Congress Pact

The Chief Minister further alleged a tacit understanding between the BJP and Congress in the state, warning voters against supporting other parties. "Don't cast a single vote in favour of any other party. Otherwise, NRC will happen. It will be followed by detention camps. The AITC government will not allow even a single person to be sent," she said.

Banerjee also raised concerns over migrant workers, alleging that they were being prevented from returning to vote. "However, you must return. Don't let anyone take away your rights," she urged.

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the TMC and BJP, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state. (ANI)