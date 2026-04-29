West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari alleged he was attacked by TMC supporters in Bhabanipur during the 2026 Assembly polls. Central forces used a lathi charge to control the situation. Other clashes were also reported from Khanakul and Nadia.

Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Attack in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday alleged that he was surrounded and attempted to be attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during his visit to a polling booth in West Bengal amid the 2026 Assembly elections.

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The incident took place when he arrived to inspect a polling station, following which a group of TMC supporters raised slogans of "Jai Bengal" and allegedly surrounded him.

Amidst the ongoing final phase polling across 142 constituencies, Adhikari alleged that he was being attacked by outsiders. Speaking to reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "I am visiting the booth. These are not voters but outsiders."

As the situation escalated on the ground, prompting intervention by security personnel deployed at the site. Central forces allegedly resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Clashes Reported in Other Constituencies

Meanwhile, BJP and TMC polling agents reportedly clashed at booth numbers 147 and 148 at the Ramchandrapur Adarsha Bidyabhaban polling station in the Khanakul assembly constituency.

According to CRPF Sub-Inspector Usha, the voting in the region has resumed peacefully following the "minor incident". "It was a minor incident. Right now, voting is taking place in a peaceful manner. CRPF's all-women 240th Battalion is deployed here," she said.

Apart from this incident, several other cases of clashes and violence have been reported from other areas of West Bengal. A violent clash also erupted in the morning near the primary high school in the Hatra Bazaar area located in the Nadia district. The polling booth is set up at Hatra Bazaar Primary School, where tensions reportedly flared between workers of the All India Trinamool Congress and ISF.

According to the Chapra police, several people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Congress candidate from Chapra (82), Ashif Khan, alleged that TMC supporters and leaders are intimidating voters across the area.

High Alert and Tight Security Arrangements

However, in Bhangar, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, state police and central forces are keeping a close watch on various sensitive areas. The administration is on high alert to ensure peaceful and fair voting. Polling in the state is underway amid tight security arrangements, with leaders across parties making their presence felt at various booths.

Voter Turnout Reaches 39.97% by 11 AM

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent until 11 am on Wednesday, as polling for the 142 seats in the second phase of Assembly elections is underway.

According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman stood at the top, with a voting percentage of 44.50 per cent, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 43.12 per cent polling until 11 am. Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded a voter turnout of 38.39 per cent and 36.78 per cent, respectively. Nadia also recorded a sizeable turnout of 40.34 per cent.

Second Phase a 'Litmus Test' for TMC

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Earlier in the day, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari inspected the polling booths in Bhabanipur constituency. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at the Mitra Institute polling booth in Bhabanipur.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

Over 3.21 Crore Electorate in Phase Two

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)