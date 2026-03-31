The BJP released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, also replacing its Maynaguri nominee. With this, the party has announced 287 candidates for the polls to be held in two phases in April.

BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the fourth list of 13 candidates for the upcoming West BengalAssembly Elections 2026. The list also replaced the candidate in Maynaguri constituency. According to the list, Ashutosh Barma will contest from Sitai (SC), Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari, Soma Thakur from Bagda (SC), Uttam Kumar Banik from Magrahat Purba, Debangshu Panda from Falta, Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar, Santosh Pathak from Chowrangee, Shyamal Hati from Howrah Dakshin, Ranjan Kumar Pual from Panchla, Piyush Kantil Das from Chandipur, Pradeep Lodha from Garbeta, Manav Guha from Memari, and Arijit Roy from Barabani.

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Dalim Roy replaced Kaushik Roy from Mayanguri (SC) Assembly constituency ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

Recap of Previous Announcements

Earlier on March 25, the BJP released the third list of 19 candidates for a high-stakes contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) across all 294 constituencies in the state. Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, was fielded from the Panihati constituency.

BJP has released a total of 287 candidates for the Assembly elections in West Bengal till now, with 144 candidates in the first list, 111 candidates in the second list, 19 candidates in the third list, and now 13 candidates in the fourth list.

Key Election Dates

The state will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.

Phase 1 Nomination Schedule

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9.

Phase 2 Nomination Schedule

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13.