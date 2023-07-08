Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: Two children injured in Bhangor after mistaking crude bomb for ball

    State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said, "We have asked for details of the incident." The area, adjoining Kolkata, witnessed several incidents of violence ahead of the polling day as well. Two people were killed during the filing of nomination on June 15.

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: Two children injured in Bhangor after mistaking crude bomb for ball AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    A distressing incident unfolded on Saturday (July 8) during the panchayat elections in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Two children were injured when they mistook a crude bomb for a ball and picked it up from the roadside. The unfortunate event took place in Bhangor, highlighting the potential dangers lurking amidst the ongoing polling activities.

    According to an official who spoke to a news agency, the two children mistakenly identified the crude bomb as a ball. Tragically, as one of them touched it, the bomb detonated. Following the incident, security forces were promptly dispatched to the area to conduct a thorough search for any additional explosives that might be present.

    WB panchayat elections 2023: BJP shares videos of 'TMC goons' fleeing with ballot box | WATCH

    The injured were swiftly admitted to a hospital. According to reports, one of the wounded victims was an eight-year-old, while the other was ten years old. Meanwhile, residents in the area staged a protest, voicing their allegations that crude bombs had been recklessly deployed overnight with the intention of intimidating voters.

    They further alleged that during this whole episode, no police officer was seen in the area.

    State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said, "We have asked for details of the incident." The area, adjoining Kolkata, witnessed several incidents of violence ahead of the polling day as well. Two people were killed during the filing of nomination on June 15.

    As the three-tier panchayat polls were underway in West Bengal, incidents of violence marred the electoral process. In the state's Birbhum district, chaos erupted, leading to the unfortunate act of setting numerous vehicles ablaze. Officials reported that the violence that unfolded since midnight resulted in the tragic loss of at least 11 lives in election-related clashes.

    Amid MP urination case, video shows man licking another person's feet in Gwalior | WATCH

    Among those killed were five Trinamool Congress members, and one worker each of the Bharatiya Janata Party, CPI(M) and Congress, and a supporter of an independent candidate, they said. Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were destroyed in at least two polling booths, they added.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WB panchayat elections 2023: BJP shares videos of 'TMC goons' fleeing with ballot box WATCH AJR

    WB panchayat elections 2023: BJP shares videos of 'TMC goons' fleeing with ballot box | WATCH

    Amid MP urination case, video shows man licking another person's feet in Gwalior WATCH AJR

    Amid MP urination case, video shows man licking another person's feet in Gwalior | WATCH

    Who initiate budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?

    Karnataka: Who initiates budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?

    Meet Bharat Jain, world's richest beggar with net worth of Rs 7.5 crore; know about his wealth AJR

    Meet Bharat Jain, world's richest beggar with net worth of Rs 7.5 crore; know about his wealth

    Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal AJR

    'Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal

    Recent Stories

    7 romantic K-dramas to watch on Netflix RBA EAI

    7 romantic K-dramas to watch on Netflix

    cricket Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket due to personal reasons osf

    Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket due to personal reasons

    Promoting digestive health to regulating menstrual cycle: 7 benefits of Star anise ATG EAI

    Promoting digestive health to regulating menstrual cycle: 7 benefits of Star anise

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers ADC EIA

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers

    Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more ATG EAI

    Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon