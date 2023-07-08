Amid MP urination case, video shows man licking another person's feet in Gwalior | WATCH

A video that has gone viral on social media showcases a distressing scene in which the victim is subjected to physical abuse and humiliation inside a moving vehicle. The perpetrator repeatedly slaps the victim and forced them into uttering the words "Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is the father).

Following the recent Sidhi urination incident that caused widespread outrage in Madhya Pradesh, another disturbing event has come to light. In Gwalior, two individuals have been apprehended after a video emerged depicting one person forcibly licking another person's feet inside a moving vehicle.

It is reportedly said that the victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district.

A video that has gone viral on social media showcases a distressing scene in which the victim is subjected to physical abuse and humiliation inside a moving vehicle. The perpetrator repeatedly slaps the victim and forced them into uttering the words "Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is the father).

Furthermore, the victim is forced to lick the soles of the accused individual's feet, while enduring verbal abuse and further physical assault, as depicted in the video.

The intense of the situation prompted the arrest of two individuals by the Madhya Pradesh authorities. Narottam Mishra, the home minister, confirmed the arrests in relation to this incident. The video clip capturing the assault inside the vehicle has been forwarded for forensic examination, as stated by Vivek Kumar Sharma, the sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) in Dabra.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim's family.

Sidhi urination case:

On Tuesday, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered huge outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla was later arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Following the urination incident in Sidhi district, the victim has appealed to the state government to release the individual named Shukla, who was involved in the act. The victim believes that Shukla has acknowledged his mistake and urges for leniency in his case.

In addition to the charges filed against Shukla under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the authorities have taken further action by invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Shukla is currently detained in jail, and as part of the response, an allegedly illegal section of Shukla's house in Sidhi has also been demolished.

