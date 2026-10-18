West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh called the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede 'unfortunate', urging caution. 19 people died and 25 were injured. The government has announced compensation and an STF investigation is underway.

West Bengal Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Dilip Ghosh, on Sunday termed the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata unfortunate and distressing. He stressed the need for greater caution by organisers during large-scale religious gatherings. Commenting on the incident, Ghosh said that such tragedies should never happen and added that it was the responsibility of organisers to ensure the safety of devotees amid large crowds. Ghosh said, "The incident that took place is unfortunate and deeply distressing; sometimes, such things happen. Puja celebrations have been held for years—there are many large-scale events, with lakhs of people coming to offer prayers. Occasionally, due to a lapse in caution, an incident like this occurs, something that should never happen. In our country, at various religious sites where massive crowds gather, such incidents do occur from time to time. Therefore, organisers must exercise greater caution."

Government Officials at the Scene

The minister further added that senior government officials, ministers and political leaders had reached the site, while arrangements had been made to provide medical treatment to those affected. “Representatives from the government—including the Chief Minister, the Health Minister, and the Chief Secretary—along with our national party president and various other ministers and leaders, have reached the site. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for medical treatment," Ghosh added.

Casualties and Government Action

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, with the injured admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) began to fix accountability for the incident. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), is closely monitoring the situation. A helpline has been issued for assistance: 1800 345 5678. (ANI)