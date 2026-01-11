Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticised West Bengal's law and order situation after an alleged attack on LoP Suvendu Adhikari's convoy. He questioned if fair elections are possible. Adhikari protested, alleging a TMC-led attack.

'Law and Order Very Bad in Bengal': Sukanta Majumdar

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday criticised the law and order situation in West Bengal following an alleged attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari's convoy. Speaking to the media at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, Majumdar said, "Law and order situation is very bad in the state of West Bengal, that much I can say."

When asked whether the Election Commission could conduct free and fair elections in the state, Majumdar said that violence has no place in a democracy. "They have to do so because it is the demand of democracy. Elections should be free and fair, and they should be devoid of any kind of violence. Violence is not at all acceptable in a democracy. It has no place in democracy," he said.

Adhikari's Convoy Attacked, LoP Stages Protest

The remarks came a day after Suvendu Adhikari alleged that his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers on Chandrakona Road in Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday night, while he was returning from Purulia. Following the incident, Adhikari staged a protest inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding that an FIR be registered against those involved.

Adhikari accused the ruling TMC of attempting to eliminate the BJP from the state ahead of elections. Claiming that senior TMC youth and labour wing leaders were involved, he said he had submitted names to the police and demanded immediate arrests. In a post on X, Adhikari alleged, "The very guardians of law stood by like mute spectators. This is not just an attack on me; it's an assault on every voice of opposition in West Bengal. The TMC's desperation is showing, resorting to thuggery because they can't face the heat of the people's rising anger. I am now sitting on a dharna inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding immediate action & arrests. The people of Bengal deserve better than this lawless dictatorship. I will not budge until accountability is enforced." (ANI)