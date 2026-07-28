Kolkata STF and Purulia Police busted an inter-state drug smuggling network on NH-18, seizing marijuana and arresting seven people. CM Suvendu Adhikari praised the police for the successful joint operation against drug trafficking.

In a joint operation, the Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) and the Purulia District Police busted an inter-state drug smuggling network on National Highway 18, seizing a large consignment of marijuana (ganja) and arresting seven individuals.

CM Adhikari Hails Successful Crackdown

In an X post, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday hailed the authorities for the successful crackdown. "I commend the swift, coordinated and resolute action of our Law Enforcement Agencies. In a major breakthrough, last night @KolkataPolice STF, in coordination with the Purulia District Police, successfully intercepted a major interstate drug trafficking operation," he said.

I commend the swift, coordinated and resolute action of our Law Enforcement Agencies. In a major breakthrough, last night @KolkataPolice STF, in coordination with the Purulia District Police, successfully intercepted a major interstate drug trafficking operation. Acting on a… pic.twitter.com/9ZmlWxSQKX — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) July 28, 2026

Adhikari said that a truck was intercepted at the NH-18 carrying a large quantity of marijuana. In addition to the truck, police intercepted two escort vehicles travelling alongside the consignment from Odisha toward Asansol. A total of seven individuals have been detained in connection with the trafficking operation.

Details of the Operation

"Acting on a tip-off, a truck was intercepted on NH-18 near the Belkuri Toll Plaza under Purulia Muffasil PS. A large quantity of contraband (marijuana) was recovered from a specially concealed cavity behind the driver's seat. Two escort vehicles moving from Odisha towards Asansol alongside the truck were also intercepted, and 7 individuals have been detained in total," he said.

'Zero Tolerance' Policy

The West Bengal CM emphasised that the State government maintains a zero tolerance policy against illegal drug trafficking and other unlawful activities, threatening the safety and well-being of our Youth and Society.

"I appreciate our Police Personnel for their relentless vigilance and dedication. We will continue to root out criminal networks with an iron fist," he said. (ANI)