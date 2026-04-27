The MHA extended West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta's service by six months. Ahead of the second phase of Assembly polls, authorities in Hooghly imposed prohibitory orders and declared a 100m 'no man's land' around polling stations.

WB DGP gets six-month extension

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved an extension for West Bengal Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta for six months, an official order stated on Monday. Gupta, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire on April 30, 2026. The extension grants him an additional six months in service beyond his original retirement date.

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Security tightened for second phase of polls

In a separate development, the concerned authorities in Hooghly district and the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate have put in place extensive arrangements to ensure free, fair and violence-free polling for the second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Hooghly District Magistrate (DM) and District Election Officer (DEO) Khurshid Ali Kaderi said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) have been promulgated. The silence period will come into force from 6:00 pm on April 27 and remain effective until the completion of polling.

He added that no outsiders who are not voters of the Hooghly district will be allowed to stay within the district during the restricted period.

On the day of polling, a 100-metre radius around polling stations will be declared a "no man's land" and will be fully secured by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Only voters will be allowed to queue within the 100-metre zone, while candidates will be permitted to set up small assistance booths beyond 200 metres from polling stations.

The polling for the second phase for the remaining 142 Assembly seats in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29, with counting of votes to take place on May 4. (ANI)