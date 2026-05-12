West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari held a high-level meeting, ordering a 'war footing' approach to development and zero tolerance for corruption. He announced new welfare schemes and vowed to end the 'syndicate raj' and mafia rule in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday held a high-level meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) and BJP MLAs to review the state's development roadmap and law and order situation. During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised a "war footing" approach to pending projects and a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and the "syndicate raj."

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'Development on War Footing', New Welfare Schemes Announced

Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP MLA Arijit Bakshi confirmed that administrative structures are being finalised. "Five cabinet ministers have been appointed, and their portfolios have been allocated. The Chief Minister first stated that the development work to be carried out in the coming days will be entirely the responsibility of the MLAs. All MLAs have been asked to work with their district magistrates to review pending projects in their areas and initiate work on a war footing. His initiative will bear fruit in the coming days," Bakshi said.

Highlighting the state's upcoming welfare schemes, Bakshi added, "The CM has clearly stated that starting in June, Rs 3,000 will be distributed under the Annapurna Yojana. Ayushman Bharat will also be implemented in the state, and travel will be made free for women. Although the previous government left the state in a very bad state, we will do our best to improve it. The CM said that all state taxes should go only to the government treasury, and not a single penny should go to middlemen. If we break the syndicate of cut money, development will not be a big deal."

Zero Tolerance for Corruption and 'Syndicate Raj'

Echoing the sentiment of administrative reform, BJP MLA Moumita Biswas Misra lauded the Chief Minister's stance against illegal activities. "A big thanks to the CM because he has ordered the removal of syndicate raj. We need to bring in law where it did not exist. All the illegal mines and other things must be shut down. The talks are going on with the SPs (Superintendents of Police). The main discussion was on the removal of corruption," she stated.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh underscored the need for efficiency and the completion of rural employment schemes. "He told us that we have to work in a time-bound manner and we shouldn't leave any work unfinished. We must work within the law and order framework. He has said that mafia rule must be ended," Ghosh said. He further added, "Wherever work hasn't been done in the Panchayat, we must speak to the District Magistrate (DM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDO) and complete the 100-day work now."

'Constitution, Not Arbitrary Power, Will Rule'

BJP MLA Bishal Lama said, "This is the first administrative meeting in which an introduction was held. Discussions were also held on the future course of action of the government..."

BJP MLA Dipak Barman said that CM Suvendu Adhikari has sent a clear message that the state will be governed by the Constitution rather than "arbitrary power." "The district magistrates of every district and all our MLAs were present at this meeting... Today, the Chief Minister openly stated that the law (Constitution) will prevail in West Bengal, not the law of power. No one will be allowed to act arbitrarily... We will make full use of the opportunity we have been given to work," he said.

First Cabinet Meeting Decisions

Earlier today, the Chief Minister held the first cabinet meeting. At his first Cabinet meeting, Adhikari announced the rollout of major central schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, and other welfare programmes such as PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Kisan-related insurance, PM SHRI, Vishwakarma Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ujjwala Yojana. The government also announced reforms in governance and administration, including alignment with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, increased government job age limits by five years, participation of IAS officers in central training programmes, and stricter implementation of census directives.

New Chief Secretary Appointed

The West Bengal government also issued an official announcement regarding the top-level bureaucratic change. According to the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, the Governor has appointed Manoj Kumar Agarwal, IAS, as the Chief Secretary to the Government of West Bengal. (ANI)