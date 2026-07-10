CM Suvendu Adhikari said a Rs 3,600 crore proposal was submitted for Ganga erosion in Murshidabad and Malda. He also highlighted welfare schemes, directed action on human trafficking, and said the UCC committee has started its work.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said a proposal seeking Rs 3,600 crore for permanent measures to tackle Ganga erosion in Murshidabad and Malda has been submitted, with the Centre and the state expected to share the cost equally.

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Speaking to the media on Friday, Adhikari also said Rs 2,500 crore has been proposed for a permanent solution in Murshidabad and highlighted the implementation of welfare schemes, including Annapurna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and PM Anna Suraksha Yojana, while directing the local administration to facilitate the return of migrant workers. "We have submitted a proposal for the allotment of Rs 3,600 crore for the Ganges erosion for Murshidabad and Malda; 50% of it will be provided by the Centre and the other 50% by the State...Rs 2500 crore will be allotted for a permanent solution in Murshidabad...out of the 15 lakh applicants, 12 lakh women have received the money of Annapurna Yojana...I have directed the administration here to bring back the migrant labourers...according to our calculation, marginalised families can get upto Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per month owing to different govt schemes along with ration under the PM Anna Suraksha Yojana and free health services under Ayushman Bharat," he said.

Adhikari on Law and Order, Human Trafficking

Further, CM Suvendu Adhikari stressed the need for maintaining law and order in the state and directed the police to take stringent action against human trafficking in border areas to ensure women's safety. He said the police have been instructed to act firmly against human trafficking in border districts to strengthen the safety and security of women. "Law and order have to be maintained properly. Torching railway lines, setting police stations and BDO offices ablaze, and attacking the police are all a matter of the past now. Police have been instructed to take stringent action against human trafficking in border areas to enhance women's safety," CM Adhikari said.

UCC, Public Safety Bill on Anvil

The West Bengal CM asserted that the committee constituted to prepare the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has begun its work and expressed hope that the proposed legislation would be introduced in the Assembly soon. He mentioned that the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill would come into force from Monday, following the Governor's approval. "The UCC committee has been formed, and the commission has started its work. We are hopeful of bringing the Uniform Civil Code to the Vidhan Sabha soon. Following the Governor's approval, the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill will be operational from Monday," Adhikari said. (ANI)