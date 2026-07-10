Telangana CM Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that Congress would win 117 out of 182 Assembly seats and 20 of 26 Lok Sabha seats in the 2029 elections. He also urged party workers to strive to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister.

Reaffirming the slogan "Aur Ek Baar, Congress Sarkar", Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday exuded confidence that the Congress would register a landslide victory in the 2029 Assembly elections by winning 117 out of the proposed 182 Assembly seats and 20 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats after the proposed delimitation exercise.

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Addressing the 'Rythu Aashirwad Sabha' at Jagannadhapuram in Khammam district after releasing Rythu Bharosa funds to farmers and distributing e-Pattadar passbooks, the Chief Minister urged party workers to strive towards making Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India. Predicting that the next Assembly elections would likely be held in May or June 2029, Revanth Reddy said Congress would return to power for a second consecutive term. "I am predicting the election results 36 months in advance. Congress will win 117 out of the 182 Assembly seats and 20 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana," he declared.

CM Reddy Launches Attack on BRS

The Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing it of spreading "fake surveys" to create a false narrative about the Congress government's prospects. He questioned the credibility of such surveys when neither the election schedule nor reservation policies had been finalised.

Using the metaphor of the Mahabharata, Revanth Reddy said the Congress would defeat the Kalvakuntla family in the next political "Kurukshetra Yuddam." Referring to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) as "Paapala Bhairavudu," he alleged that KCR and his family had already been politically defeated in the 2023 Assembly elections and confined to their farmhouse. The Chief Minister also challenged senior BRS leader T Harish Rao to swear in KCR's name that he would never join the BJP. He further alleged that there was a lack of trust among BRS leaders and their family members over the party's future.

Warning on Medigadda Barrage

Responding to opposition demands regarding the Medigadda barrage, Revanth Reddy warned that releasing water from the damaged structure could submerge the temple town of Bhadrachalam and affect 44 villages in Khammam district.

Welfare Schemes and Development Projects

Highlighting his government's welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister said the Congress administration was working tirelessly for farmers and the poor. He said the government had continued implementing schemes such as "Rythu Bandhu" and "Shaadi Mubarak", while also providing fine-quality rice, 200 units of free electricity, Indiramma houses, increasing Rythu Bharosa assistance to Rs 12,000, and implementing farm loan waivers.

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy also announced the sanctioning of an Engineering College for Madhira following a request from Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. (ANI)

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