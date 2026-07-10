Andhra Pradesh Congress, led by Shaik Mastan Vali, protested in Guntur over alleged NEET exam irregularities. Protesters carried symbolic funeral biers and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing repeated paper leaks.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress on Friday staged a protest in Guntur against the alleged irregularities in NEET examination, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated paper leak allegations.

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Led by Andhra Pradesh Congress Working President Shaik Mastan Vali, Congress workers, along with members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), took out a rally carrying symbolic funeral biers from the Congress party office to the Gandhi statue at Emani Centre. The protest was organised following a call by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Protesters displayed 22 symbolic funeral biers, claiming they represented students who had allegedly died due to issues related to the NEET examination.

Congress Leader Slams Centre

Addressing the gathering, Shaik Mastan Vali alleged that the BJP-led Union government had failed to ensure a fair examination process. He claimed that NEET question papers had leaked repeatedly over the past 12 years and alleged that the examination had to be conducted multiple times again, affecting the futures of millions of students.

'Prime Minister sits like a silent monk'

Demanding accountability from the Centre, he said, "People's leader and future Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi's fight today is the echo and voice of the students. Because of the injustice done to students, Rahul Gandhi has started this nationwide struggle today. Today, the country's Prime Minister sits like a 'Maun Muni' (silent monk), not uttering a single word. The youth of this country are its strength. Today's students are tomorrow's citizens; they are a responsible public."

'50 exams have been leaked'

Claiming that several competitive examinations had witnessed paper leaks over the years, Mastan Vali further said, "Since Narendra Modi took office, in the last 10-12 years, 50 exams have been leaked. This includes NEET and UGC exams. Parents hope for their children to become doctors, engineers, or scientists. But after so much hope and hard work to pay for their children's fees, if the papers are leaked, what will be the state of these children? What will be the mental state of their parents? Narendra Modi doesn't care even one per cent about this. He has time to travel abroad, be in photos, and wish actresses on their birthdays. But he has no time to apologise for the problems of these students and the suffering of their parents."

Calls for Minister's Resignation

Calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Working President said, "The people are asking you questions. Answer them, Narendra Modi. Your Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, should resign immediately. If there is even one per cent of responsibility, answerability, or accountability towards these students and the people of this nation, then apologise immediately." (ANI)