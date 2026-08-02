As the UP Assembly Monsoon session begins, Speaker Satish Mahana highlighted the need for debate. The Samajwadi Party criticized the short duration, demanding an extension. Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya confirmed a supplementary budget will be tabled.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Sunday said discussion and debate are essential to strengthen democracy as the Monsoon session here is set to begin on August 3. Speaking to ANI, Mahana said, "Democracy is built on both agreement and disagreement. Discussion and debate are an essential part of democracy and make it stronger."

Opposition Alleges Short Session Duration

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra alleged that the session has been scheduled for a short duration, which he said would not be sufficient to discuss public issues. "The House is scheduled for very little time, which is not enough to discuss the problems. The government is deliberately keeping the session short to avoid discussions on public issues," Mehrotra said.

He called for an extension of the session, saying it would allow people's problems to be raised and addressed. "We want the session duration to be extended, especially as an election year is approaching, so that people's problems can be raised and solutions can be found," Mehrotra said.

Government to Present Supplementary Budget

On the upcoming Legislative Assembly session, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the proceedings would include legislative work as well as the presentation of a supplementary budget aimed at improving the lives of people in the state. "The session of the Legislative Assembly is eagerly awaited by both the honourable members and the general public of the state, as it is very important. This session will not only involve legislative work but also the presentation of a supplementary budget aimed at improving the lives of the people," he said.

Maurya added that the government expects the opposition to raise issues in the House for discussion and said the government is prepared to respond to them. (ANI)