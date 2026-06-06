The NIA arrested absconding former MLA Saokot Molla, the prime suspect and key conspirator in West Bengal's Bhangar bomb blast case. The probe revealed he directed others to make the bomb and tamper with the explosion scene.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding former MLA Saokot Molla, the prime suspect in West Bengal's Bhangar bomb blast case. Molla, who had been on the run, was picked up from the state's South 24 Parganas district following continued searches by NIA as part of its investigation in the case, in which a crude bomb had exploded during manufacturing ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. The explosion had killed one of the bomb makers and injured others.

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Key Conspirator's Role Revealed

The fourth accused to be arrested in the case, the ex MLA, was the key conspirator who had directed the other accused to make the bomb, NIA found during the investigation. Molla had also directed other accused to tamper with the scene of the explosion, the probe has further revealed.

Accomplice's Arrest

His arrest came soon after another accused, Sainur Molla, who had transported the deceased and the injured around in his Scorpio vehicle after the blast, was apprehended.

Details of the Aftermath

NIA investigations have revealed that, after the blast, it was the accused Sainur Molla who had driven the Scorpio vehicle used to transport the one person killed in the explosion, as well as the other injured individuals. He had driven the deceased and the injured first to a local hospital and then to another location before handing them over to an ambulance. The ambulance driver, already arrested in the case, is currently in judicial custody.

Broader Conspiracy Under Scrutiny

The arrested accused are being examined to ascertain any further conspiracy related to the case. NIA, which took over the case on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, is examining the role of the accused in the larger conspiracy surrounding the incident. (ANI)