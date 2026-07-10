The death toll in the Kalladi landslide has now reached seven after another body was recovered. Search operations are on for one person who is still missing. Today is the fourth day of the rescue efforts.

MEPPADI: The death toll in the Wayanad Kalladi landslide has now gone up to seven. Rescue teams found one more body from the river today. The body was discovered about one kilometre downstream from the Meenakshi Bridge.

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The victim has been identified as Ragesh Guchait, a surveyor from Bengal who worked for the construction company. His relatives have confirmed his identity. With this, only one person is now left to be found.

Today marks the fourth day of the search operations in Kalladi. Yesterday, the teams had recovered three bodies. The victims were all workers for Dileep Buildcon, the company contracted to build the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil tunnel road.

Two people who were injured in the landslide are still in critical condition at the hospital. Ministers A.P. Anilkumar and Adv. T. Siddique are present at the site, overseeing the rescue efforts.

Officials from the Konkan Railway Corporation, who are supervising the project, are expected to visit the site today. Meanwhile, there's still no clarity on the dual investigation that the government had announced. An expert committee for the probe might be announced today.