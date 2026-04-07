Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claims a 'wave of change' in West Bengal, predicting a decisive vote for a BJP-led government. Meanwhile, BJP's Rekha Patra slammed CM Mamata Banerjee over women's safety, citing the Sandeshkhali incident.

'Wave of Change' in Bengal, BJP Govt Certain: Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday claimed that there is a "wave of change" in West Bengal and noted that fear and corruption have been ruling Bengal for the past several years. "...There is a wave of change in the state...The public is committed to vote for change...," he told reporters.

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"Change is certain in West Bengal this time. Fear, terror and corruption have been ruling Bengal for the past several years. The people of Bengal are going to cast a decisive vote on this. Last time too, the people of Nandigram defeated Mamata Banerjee from here. This time, on May 4, there will be a new BJP-led government in Bengal. With the BJP coming to power, youth will get jobs, women will get security, and farmers will get facilities as per their needs," Pradhan told reporters.

Rekha Patra Slams CM on Women's Safety, Sandeshkhali

BJP candidate from Hingalganj Assembly constituency for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, Rekha Patra, on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the safety of women in the State and claimed that the ruling "TMC will never be able to win in Sandeskhali". She also alleged that the TMC schemes were "only" designed to win votes and lashed out at CM Mamata Banerjee over her recent statement on women. "... The women of Sandeshkhali are going to vote for the BJP. When the Sandeshkhali incident happened, I requested CM Mamata Banerjee to come and visit there, but she did not... The police are also working for Mamata Banerjee. TMC will never be able to win in Sandeshkhali... Mamata Banerjee just wants votes and nothing else. All the schemes of the TMC are only to get votes... The women in the state are not safe. CM Mamata Banerjee herself says that women should not leave their houses after 8 PM... She can do anything for votes... We don't want this government...," Patra told ANI.

Election Background

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the TMC and BJP, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state. Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.