Thousands of asthma patients from across India gathered in Hyderabad for the annual 'fish prasadam' distribution by the Bathini Goud family. The traditional treatment involves swallowing a live sardine stuffed with a secret herbal paste.

Thousands of people from across the country converged at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Monday as the annual distribution of the 'fish prasadam' began, drawing a massive turnout of asthma patients seeking relief.

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The ritual, administered by the Bathini Goud family, involves placing a live sardine fingerling stuffed with a secret herbal paste into the throat of the patient. The event is traditionally held to coincide with the onset of the Mrigasira Karthi, a period which practitioners believe is ideal for the treatment to take effect.

Massive Turnout and Arrangements

By Monday evening, long queues had already formed as patients, many arriving from distant States, waited for their turn. The venue has been secured with extensive barricading, and officials have deployed additional security personnel to regulate the flow of crowds. Public amenities, including medical aid camps and drinking water stations, have also been set up across the grounds.

Patient Experiences and Feedback

The event, which attracts both scepticism from the scientific community and fervent faith from participants, saw testimonials from many who have travelled great distances. Hanumanth, a patient from Maharashtra, expressed satisfaction with his experience. "I am feeling 85 per cent relieved from these medicines," he said, noting that while the high turnout necessitated rebooking his travel, he was appreciative of the police department's crowd management.

For others, the logistics provided by the administration were a highlight. Rampravesh, a first-time attendee from Delhi, noted that the arrangements, including accommodation facilities, were handled efficiently.

Rithu, a patient from Uttar Pradesh, echoed this sentiment, commending the Telangana police for maintaining order amidst the dense crowd.

Rohit Kumar, who travelled from Bihar accompanied by a group of 15 to 20 people, highlighted the availability of basic amenities, noting that free food was being distributed to the devotees at the venue.

The distribution is scheduled to continue for two days, with authorities expecting the momentum to remain high as more patients arrive to receive the traditional treatment.