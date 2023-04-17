WATCH: Woman with tricolour painted on face denied entry to Golden Temple; video goes viral

On being asked why the woman was not allowed to enter the gurudwara, the person said, "She has a flag on her face." When the woman said that it was an Indian flag, he said, "This is Punjab, not India."

A woman has claimed that she was turned away from entering Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, as she had a tricolour painted on her face. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media, angering several users.

In the video, the woman and a man can be seen confronting the person who did not allow her to enter the famous Sikh shrine.

This video of the incident evoked sharp reactions from social media users, the General Secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) issued a clarification.

"This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag," Gurcharan Singh Grewal, SGPC General Secretary said on being asked about the viral video.

Meanwhile, several people who visit the Attari-Wagah border for the Beating Retreat ceremony also get their faces painted in Tricolour and then visit the Golden Temple. This could be one such incident.