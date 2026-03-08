J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the West Asia conflict, asserting that only citizens can choose their regime. He called the killing of Iran's leader a 'gross misuse of force' and a violation of every single international law.

Abdullah Condemns West Asia Conflict, Killing of Iranian Leader

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the ongoing West Asia conflict, asserting that regime change cannot be effected by aerial bombardment and calling the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a gross misuse of force and violation of every single international law. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said that only the citizens of a country have the right to choose their respective regimes. "The only people who get to choose their regime are the people who live in that country... The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is absolutely correct. You can not affect regime change by aerial bombardment," he said.

Abdullah further condemns the killing of Iran's supreme leader in the recent strikes and said, "They have sacrificed the life of a religious leader, whose leadership is acknowledged not just by the Shia community but by Muslims across the world. That is not regime change. That is a gross misuse of force and violation of every single international law."

Hopes for Indian Victory in T20 World Cup Final

On a lighter note, Abdullah also expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday in Ahmedabad, and hoped for a convincing Indian victory. "We're hoping for a solid win. We had a serious heart attack against England last match. It was a close match. We won by about 7 points. Hopefully, this time we don't feel that same heart fail," Abdullah added.

India is set to defend their title against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad, bringing an end to the tournament that began on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Attends Lineman Diwas Celebration

Earlier in the day, Abdullah attended the Lineman Diwas Celebration programme organised by the Power Development Department in Jammu, where he interacted with field staff responsible for maintaining the electricity distribution network.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the work of linemen who handle faults, restoration, and maintenance in difficult conditions, often working through the night to ensure uninterrupted power supply to households and institutions. (ANI)