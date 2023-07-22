Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Two neighbors clash over parking space in Delhi's Sant Nagar area

    The narrow and congested streets of the locality amplify the problem, leaving little room for compromise. Local authorities have been called in to mediate the situation, but finding a resolution that satisfies both parties remains a challenging task.

    First Published Jul 22, 2023, 7:58 PM IST

    Tensions have escalated in Delhi's Sant Nagar area as two neighboring families find themselves embroiled in a bitter clash over a parking space. What initially seemed like a minor disagreement has now grown into a heated dispute, with both sides refusing to back down.

    As the neighborhood watches anxiously, hopes for an amicable settlement linger in the air, hoping to restore peace and harmony to this otherwise peaceful community. The video is now viral on social media.

    Since its upload, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing an impressive 10.9k views and receiving 66 retweets at the time of reporting the incident. The content seems to have resonated with the audience, leading to its widespread sharing across social media platforms.

    The engagement indicates that the video has sparked interest and discussion among viewers, potentially reaching a broader audience beyond its initial upload. As the numbers continue to climb, the video's popularity suggests that it has struck a chord with viewers, making it a compelling and shareable piece of content.

    In a tweet, a social media user said, "People are losing their sanity, behavioural changes in action and thoughts. Social media and biased politicians, police and Judiciary has convinced them that justice will not be delivered and complaint will not be addressed. Citizens are taking matters into their own hand. Instead of sitting together and solving the issues in amicable way, they are using violence to settle things. Glimpses of time to come."

    "This family should be immediately arrested and same treatment should be given. Horrible," another user said.

