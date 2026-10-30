YSRCP leaders accuse the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission of bias, claiming it functions as a puppet for the ruling TDP government and fails to protect democratic integrity during local-body elections.

YSRCP Criticises State Election Commission

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on Friday strongly criticised the State Election Commission (SEC) for functioning as a puppet of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led government, ignoring hundreds of complaints and failing to protect democracy during the local-body elections. After submitting a representation to the State Election Commissioner, MLC Lella Appireddy, Legal Cell President M Manohar Reddy and Employees and Pensioners Wing President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy addressed the media.

Appireddy said nearly 150 complaints and repeated representations against 150 police officers, supported by video and audio evidence, had produced no action. Police and revenue officials were functioning like Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers, while nomination papers and polling-agent forms were being torn. He described the SEC as a branch office of TDP headquarters.

Concerns Over Election Security and Fairness

Questioning the deployment of just 36,351 police personnel for 12,224 polling booths against 60,000–70,000 in previous elections, he warned of booth capturing, bogus voting and rigging. He demanded CCTV surveillance, webcasting and disclosure of sensitive polling locations. He highlighted non-distribution of voter slips in Kadapa, Pulivendula and Kurnool, money distribution, pension-related threats, intimidation in Nellore and Gudur, and the obstruction of a man from attending his mother’s funeral in Macherla. He warned that YSRCP would approach the Supreme Court if necessary.

Legal Action and Demands

Manohar Reddy too condemned police-backed intimidation, illegal arrests, bind-over cases and threats of ganja cases and rowdy sheets across Rayalaseema and Palnadu. He warned that outsiders were being mobilised to occupy Pulivendula polling stations from 4 AM and confirmed that a High Court writ petition had been filed.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar Reddy demanded protection for polling agents, removal of outsiders and action against officials involved in electoral irregularities. He questioned the suspension of CI Sudhakar Reddy while complaints against other officers remained unattended. The leaders demanded immediate SEC intervention to ensure that every voter could exercise their franchise freely and without fear. (ANI)

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