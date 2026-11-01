A timber-laden truck plunged nearly 100 feet into a gorge in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, and crashed into a tea estate. The driver escaped unhurt after stepping away to arrange a crane to tow the vehicle.

A truck carrying timber plunged nearly 100 feet into a gorge in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday morning after reportedly losing stability on a roadside stretch. The vehicle rolled down the slope and crashed into a tea estate below, scattering timber logs across the plantation. The incident was captured on mobile phones by people in the vicinity, and the footage has since been widely shared on social media. The driver escaped unhurt as he had stepped away from the vehicle shortly before it toppled.

How Did The Truck Fall Into The Gorge?

The truck belonged to a timber merchant from Ooty, who had purchased wood from the Kattabettu area to transport it to Ooty. Arun was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Following overnight rainfall on Saturday, the driver had parked the loaded truck by the roadside and taken a break. When he returned the following morning and attempted to move the vehicle, its wheels reportedly sank into the soft, rain-soaked mud under the weight of the timber.

Realising that he could not move the truck, Arun went to a nearby tea stall to arrange for a crane to tow the vehicle. While he was away, the truck reportedly became unstable under the heavy load and toppled over the roadside edge.

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Truck Rolls Down Slope, Timber Scattered Across Tea Estate

The truck plunged approximately 100 feet into a nearby tea estate, rolling over several times before coming to a halt. The timber logs loaded onto the vehicle were thrown across the plantation during the fall.

Fortunately, the driver was not inside the truck when the incident occurred and escaped without injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Video Of Truck Plunging Into Gorge Shared On Social Media

People who witnessed the incident recorded the truck tumbling down the gorge on their mobile phones. The footage was subsequently shared on social media and attracted widespread attention.

Police are investigating the incident. Authorities have also urged heavy vehicle operators and truck drivers to avoid overloading their vehicles, warning that excessive weight can pose serious risks, particularly on roads affected by rainfall.