The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad held a crucial meeting in Guwahati, demanding the release of pending DA arrears and the implementation of 8th Pay Commission recommendations, while urging the Assam government to restore the Old Pension Scheme.

SAKP Intensifies Demand for DA Arrears and 8th Pay Commission Rollout

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has intensified its stand over the long-pending demands and rightful dues of lakhs of state government employees. To finalise the memorandum and questionnaire to be submitted before the 8th Pay Commission, as well as to highlight the state government's alleged apathy towards employees, the Parishad convened a crucial representative meeting on Sunday at its headquarters in Panjabari, Guwahati, where around 300 delegates from 53 organisational district committees and over a hundred teacher-employee associations attended the meeting of the newly elected executive committee, which formed last October and expressed strong resentment against the government's recent stance.

During the meeting, the Parishad voiced sharp discontent over the state government's failure to release Dearness Allowance (DA) at par with Central government rates along with previous arrears. The body alleged that the DA instalment scheduled for January was announced in June, thereby depriving employees of their rightful arrears from January onwards. Furthermore, while Central government staff, Railways, Postal employees, IAS officers, Supreme Court staff, and a majority of employees in state universities, corporations, and boards have already received their July DA instalment with arrears, state government employees continue to be left out. "State and Central government employees buy goods from the exact same market; then why is there this discrimination against state employees?" the Parishad questioned.

Pointing out that the 7th Pay Commission report explicitly mandates timely DA hikes at par with the Centre, the Parishad warned that such deprivation would not be tolerated and demanded the immediate release of pending DA along with arrears. Presided over by SAKP President Kumud Kumar Kataki, the meeting saw General Secretary Pranabjyoti Bhuyan elaborate on the core aspects of the memorandum, which is scheduled to be submitted to the 8th Pay Commission in the last week of next month.

The memorandum strongly pitches for implementing the 8th Pay Commission recommendations from January 2026, restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to secure employees' futures, and determining the minimum and maximum pay scales, fitment benefits, and pay matrix based on Assam's geographical location, general price index, standard of living, and family dependency ratios. Additionally, it demands timely promotions for all teachers and employees, a hike in the annual increment rate, rectification of anomalies left unresolved in the 7th Pay Commission report, realistic enhancements in medical expenses, House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other allowances for the next 10 years up to 2036, alongside special interim relief until the new commission's report is published.

High hopes pinned on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sailendra Pandey, a senior employee of the Government of Assam, stated that the entire workforce has pinned high hopes on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet to fulfil the long-cherished dreams and aspirations of the employees. Pandey emphasised that addressing these core demands would greatly empower and energise the state's workforce, enabling them to work with renewed vigour to fulfil Chief Minister Sarma's vision and commitment of transforming Assam into a strong, progressive, and top-performing state at the national level. Meanwhile, the Parishad urged the government to review the functioning of the 'Mukhyamantrir Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana' to ensure swift, cashless medical treatment, including Out-Patient Department (OPD) facilities.

While President Kumud Kumar Kataki concluded the meeting by urging employees to uphold a strong work culture and dedicate themselves to public service, it was the firm posture of senior leader Basab Kalita— the Parishad's current advisor and a former multi-term president and general secretary —that drew significant attention. Drawing from his experience with previous pay commissions, Kalita sent a clear message to the administration by urging the newly elected committee and the state's workforce to remain vigilant and adopt a tough stand for future challenges. Notably, amid widespread speculation in various quarters regarding Kalita’s perceived cordial ties with the ruling dispensation, his vocal criticism and uncompromising stance on employees' rights have become a major talking point in political and administrative circles, leaving observers keen to see how the state government responds. (ANI)