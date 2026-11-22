PM Modi virtually addressed the Gujarat BJP's Diwali Sneh Milan, attributing the state's significant economic development and transformation over 25 years to the dedicated efforts and sacrifice of generations of party workers.

PM Modi Credits BJP Workers for Gujarat's Remarkable Transformation

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited generations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for Gujarat’s transformation, saying the state’s development had contributed significantly to the country’s progress. Virtually addressing the Gujarat BJP’s Diwali Sneh Milan 2026 programme from Delhi, he recalled his 25-year journey in public service, the challenges Gujarat faced after the 2001 earthquake and drought, and the role of party workers in rebuilding the state.

Highlighting Gujarat’s progress across agriculture, dairy, industries, semiconductors, petrochemicals, automobiles, green energy and modern infrastructure, PM Modi said the state had moved beyond its traditional identity as a trading centre. Recalling his experience of working in Gujarat, he said, “When I got the opportunity to work in Gujarat among you, I always used to say that the nation’s development comes from Gujarat’s development; India’s development comes from Gujarat’s development. And today we all are seeing the economic progress that Gujarat has made. Gujarat has made a huge contribution to the development of the country. Other states are also contributing in the same way today.”

The Prime Minister said October marked 25 years since he got the opportunity to serve Gujarat and acknowledged the contribution of party workers during this period. “Just before Diwali, in October itself, 25 years were completed. And at every moment, I saw the energy, passion, sacrifice, dedication, and commitment of the Gujarat workers. If we had not received so much support and cooperation from these workers, then we could not have served Gujarat this much. And that is why today I also acknowledge my debt to the workers. Because due to their hard work, today we have been able to serve Gujarat and many other states of the country,” he said.

Highlighting the role of BJP workers in the state’s transformation, the Prime Minister said the party’s commitment to public service had continued across generations. “In this transformation of Gujarat, the role of BJP workers is also not less. The values of BJP workers, the talk of service has always remained supreme. Generations of workers have changed, so many charioteers and warriors have departed from among us. But the values they gave us, the direction they gave us, our education, and it keeps moving forward generation after generation,” he said.

He recalled the difficult conditions in Gujarat around 2001 during the devastating earthquake, including bank scams, severe drought, migration and shortage of fodder for cattle. He said party workers had reached out to poor families and cattle owners during the crisis. “Even then, when we had nothing, we worked with a spirit of service. Even when power was far away, we did not abandon the path of service. Perhaps old friends from those days would know how difficult the times around 2001 were, bank scams, severe drought, days when people had to migrate, no fodder for animals. And you all remember that we workers used to go from house to house and collect sukhdi. And we used to deliver sukhdi to poor families so they could get some essential nutrition,” PM Modi said.

Speaking about water conservation, PM Modi said public participation had helped Gujarat move forward from a situation in which drought was a recurring challenge. “Gujarat, which lived through droughts for 7 out of 10 years, today, when the water conservation campaign was ongoing, the check dam construction campaign was ongoing, it became a people’s movement through public participation. And I remember how many water-related schemes took shape,” he said.

PM Modi said dedicated work and sincere efforts eventually translate into tangible results and achievements. Recalling his first public programme after becoming Chief Minister in 2001, he said it began with a Garib Kalyan Mela in Deesa. “When a worker gets fully dedicated to their work, when working with good intentions and resolve, results, change, and achievements are bound to follow. Resolutions do not just remain in the air; they turn into achievements. All of you have made this a reality. When I became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2001, my first public programme started with a Garib Kalyan Mela in Deesa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, addressing the Majura Assembly Snehamilan programme in Surat, urged elected representatives to remain grounded and maintain close contact with grassroots party workers, warning them against becoming arrogant after gaining political positions. Sanghavi said leaders should remember their humble beginnings and continue to earn the trust of people through their conduct. “You will get a place, you will get a position, but to always keep a place in people’s hearts, remember that you came as a common man. Now don’t act like a big shot; keep your mindset just like that of an ordinary man. Only then will people embrace you again and get you elected. Otherwise, it’s big shot today, and back to square one tomorrow,” he said.

Emphasising the contribution of booth-level workers, Sanghavi said elected representatives owed their positions to the hard work of party workers and should be available to address their concerns. “We are all elected representatives because of the hard work and tireless efforts of thousands of booth workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. If a worker comes to you, instead of asking why they came or why at this hour, put your hand on their shoulder and try to get their work done. Even if the work cannot be done, offer them tea, understand their trouble, and stand by them,” he said.

Assuring traders and local communities in Surat of his continued support, Sanghavi said he had always tried to help people and would not create obstacles in their work. “Not a single trader or community in all of Surat will be able to say that I ever tried to create an obstacle in their work. Whenever I got information, I always tried to help. In the coming days as well, I will keep working in this area without ever bothering anyone,” he said.

Referring to PM Modi’s leadership and vision, Sanghavi said the BJP’s organisational strength in Gujarat would continue to grow. “In the times to come, our joint family will grow even stronger in every corner of Gujarat with Modi Saheb’s vision. Modi ji, who made every Indian proud—first in Gujarat, then in the country, and from the country to the entire world—our colleagues and millions of workers of Gujarat salute this 25 years of hard work of Modi ji. All citizens thank him. He kept working for all of us without taking a single day off,” Sanghavi said.

Calling on party workers to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Sanghavi said India’s growing global stature was a matter of pride. “Today, our country has become known as a strong nation in the world. This is a matter of pride for all of us. Let us all work as ‘Team Gujarat’ to strongly realise Modi Saheb’s resolve of a developed India by 2047 in the upcoming elections in the days ahead,” he said.