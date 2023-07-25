WATCH: SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire at Delhi airport on Tuesday while undergoing engine maintenance works. It is reported that all the maintenance personnel are safe.

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire on Tuesday during engine maintenance works at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Fortunately, both the aircraft and maintenance personnel were reported to be safe, according to a spokesperson for the airline. The incident occurred when the engineer conducting maintenance work observed a fire warning on one of the engines during an engine ground run.

In a statement, the airline spokesperson provided further details about the incident. The maintenance was being carried out on July 25, with the aircraft, a SpiceJet Q400, undergoing engine ground run at idle power at the bay. At that time, the Aircraft Maintenance Engineer noticed a fire warning on the #1 Engine, leading to the activation of the aircraft fire extinguisher bottle.

As a precautionary measure, a fire brigade was immediately summoned to the scene, even though the situation had been contained. The incident happened on the day the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) removed SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime.

Social media users also shared a purported video of the incident, which has since gone viral.