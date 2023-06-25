PM Narendra Modi visited the pyramids on the second day of his two-day state visit to Egypt, following a successful state visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made an unscheduled trip to the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World built more than 4,000 years ago and among the most recognisable tourist icons in the world like the Taj Mahal or the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Great Pyramid, standing at a height of 146.5 metres (481 feet), is the largest of the three Pyramids and was constructed on a rocky outcrop just outside of Cairo. Pharaoh Khufu, who ruled Egypt at the period, constructed it. The early 13th-century Qutub Minar in New Delhi is 72.5 metres (238 ft) tall.

The Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom, which ruled between 2600 BC and 2500 BC, was responsible for the construction of all three pyramids. Old Kingdom (about 2700–2200 BC), Middle Kingdom (2050–1800 BC), and New Kingdom (1550–1100 BC) are the three main eras of ancient Egyptian history.

The omnipotent Pharaohs or rulers of ancient Egypt, who were revered as semi-divine beings, oversaw the kingdoms. Throughout history, they undertook great construction projects, including the construction of temples, largely in an effort to preserve their power and legacy.

Smaller Pyramids were also constructed by Khufu's forebears, but they were faulty buildings that are now in ruins. The symmetry, scale, and engineering excellence of the Great Pyramid of Khufu are noteworthy.

The Pharaohs utilised the Pyramids as their graves, where they would be interred with immeasurable treasures of gold jewellery and finery in the conviction that they would require them in the hereafter.

Before modern buildings were built, the Great Pyramid held the record for the highest building in the world for more than 4,000 years.

The other two pyramids are those of Pharoah Menkure, which rises 65 metres (213 feet) and Pharoah Khafre, which stands at 136.4 metres (448 feet).

The only Ancient marvel that has largely survived is the pyramids, which are constructed of enormous stone blocks weighing around 3 tonnes each.

The Pyramids, which are situated in the Giza Necropolis, or burial grounds, outside of Cairo, commemorate an illustrious period in human history. The Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, a statue that is half human and half lion, are among the historic sites in the Memphis region that were together named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979.

An estimated 2.3 million big pieces totaling 6 million tonnes were quarried to build the Great Pyramid.

Every year, millions of travellers from all around the world visit the Pyramids. After a fruitful state visit to the US, Modi spent the second day of his two-day trip to Egypt touring the pyramids.