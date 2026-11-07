UP CM Yogi Adityanath demanded an apology from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for firing on kar sevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, celebrating the development of Ayodhya and the successful organization of the grand Deepotsav event.

Yogi Adityanath Slams Samajwadi Party Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday made a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking him to apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying those responsible for the incident should express remorse. Addressing an event in Ayodhya, Yogi said, “Please come, but first, make sure you apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon. You must express remorse.”

Recalling the decades of struggle during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, CM Adityanath emphasised the historic sacrifices of kar sevaks and saints, issuing a stern message to political critics who previously suppressed the movement. "An airport could never be built in Ayodhya in the past. Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki... I have come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints—if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram; let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions..."

Reflecting on Ayodhya’s Transformation

Deepotsav and Development Progress

Drawing a contrast between the first Deepotsav celebrations and now, the Chief Minister said that the event had initially faced criticism, with people questioning whether it was part of the tradition. He also referred to slogans raised at the time, urging him to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple. “Remember the first Deepotsav. Back then, people used to say that it was not part of our tradition. There were slogans raised, saying, ‘Yogi ji, do one thing — build the temple.’ And today, you can see for yourself that the temple has been built,” he said.

Yogi also credited the Centre's leadership for taking government schemes to citizens and said that the country was working to eliminate terrorism and Naxalism. “Corruption had become synonymous with governance, but the New India is ensuring that government schemes reach every citizen. It is eliminating terrorism and Naxalism,” he said.

Security and Governance

Referring to those allegedly creating disruption, the Chief Minister invoked the Ramayana characters Manthara and Marich, saying they were creating chaos and disturbing the atmosphere. He further said that his government's commitment to the people would ensure justice, adding, “‘Dharma meva jayate’ — there will be no delay in ensuring justice because of our commitment to the people.”

Recalling the events of 36 years ago, Yogi said those responsible for the violence knew that the situation had once been such that “not even a bird could dare to enter that place.” After attending the event, CM Adityanath performed aarti at the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya. More than 30 lakh earthen lamps were set to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. A spectacular display of devotion, tradition and cultural heritage, showcasing the timeless spiritual splendour of Shri Ayodhya Dham.

Before the main stage program, CM Adityanath toured a curated exhibition highlighting Ayodhya’s 500-year history, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and its modern infrastructure transformation. Thousands of volunteers lined the Saryu Ghats with 30 lakh diyas. Over 2,500 police officers alongside specialised security forces were deployed to manage the massive influx of devotees.