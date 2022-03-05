Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts

    Many of the Indian nationals who have been returning home from Ukraine's war zones have bitter memories of the last few days that would remain etched in their minds for a lifetime. Many students have recalled hearing explosions and witnessing killings. 

    Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    Many of the Indian nationals who have been returning home from Ukraine's war zones have bitter memories of the last few days that would remain etched in their minds for a lifetime. Many students have recalled hearing explosions and witnessing killings. 

    According to mental health experts, signs like depression, withdrawal, lack of concentration, having nightmares, flashbacks, and others which may lead to a 'Shell Shock' syndrome or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 

    Also Read: Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India

    Dr Chandrashekar, HoD Department of Psychiatry at the East Point Medical College, told Asianet News that instances of such syndrome was recorded after World war, Vietnam war and also post Gujarat riots. 

    "The symptoms must be watched among the returnees who have come from Ukraine and if these symptoms persist for more than a month, then they should be subjected for this syndrome. Proper medication and good counseling can help people suffering from the condition," said Dr Chandrashekar.

    Recently, many students has made a video of their conditions from Ukraine in which many recalled how they woke up to a bomb explosion in the early morning. Almost all Indian residents suffered from hunger and were thirsty as many has to stay in bunkers and metro underground tunnels for their safety.

    Some students were even assaulted by the Ukraine police on the border. With confusion, war and no clarity from the embassy for the first few days of evacuation and getting stuck in borders in the sweeping cold, the Indian residents faced hell till they reached Ukraine's neighbourhood and were eventually airlifted.

    Also Read: Medical Education in Ukraine: Statistics reveal the bigger picture

    The death of Naveen Shekharappa further elevated the stress and fear.

    The students who were already in a stressful situation were shocked following the news of an Indian resident being shot at. Student Inchara R, who was airlifted yesterday and is currently in Delhi, had narrated to her parents back home that she was terrified. 

    "My sister was in a stressful situation. She also said she saw Russian killed in the war. It's been four days since we heard all this and our fear and tension came to an end only last night after she was airlifted from Bucharest," R Harshavardhan, says Inchara's brother. 

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur Election 2022: Poll related violence claims two lives as voting underway-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: Poll related violence claims two lives as voting underway

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India-dnm

    Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India

    Manipur Election 2022: time, date, key constituencies, candidates voting percentage-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: 47.16% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

    How many students with foreign MBBS degree become doctors in India? FMGE data reveals glaring facts-ycb

    Medical Education in Ukraine: Statistics reveal the bigger picture

    Recent Stories

    Watch Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage says ho gai drb

    Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

    Ukraine War: F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

    Ukraine War: F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL: Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test

    hollywood Spider Man vs Batman in India Whos the Box office winner drb

    Spider-Man v/s Batman in India: Who's the Box office winner?

    Russia-Ukraine war: Over 66,200 Ukrainian men returned home from abroad to fight Russia: Defence Minister-dnm

    Over 66,200 Ukrainian men returned home from abroad to fight Russia: Defence Minister

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss to JFC - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFc vs OFC: Odisha FC tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur FC - Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Ishan Pandita-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Pandita

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win

    Video Icon
    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon