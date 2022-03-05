Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts

Many of the Indian nationals who have been returning home from Ukraine's war zones have bitter memories of the last few days that would remain etched in their minds for a lifetime. Many students have recalled hearing explosions and witnessing killings.

According to mental health experts, signs like depression, withdrawal, lack of concentration, having nightmares, flashbacks, and others which may lead to a 'Shell Shock' syndrome or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Dr Chandrashekar, HoD Department of Psychiatry at the East Point Medical College, told Asianet News that instances of such syndrome was recorded after World war, Vietnam war and also post Gujarat riots.

"The symptoms must be watched among the returnees who have come from Ukraine and if these symptoms persist for more than a month, then they should be subjected for this syndrome. Proper medication and good counseling can help people suffering from the condition," said Dr Chandrashekar.

Recently, many students has made a video of their conditions from Ukraine in which many recalled how they woke up to a bomb explosion in the early morning. Almost all Indian residents suffered from hunger and were thirsty as many has to stay in bunkers and metro underground tunnels for their safety.

Some students were even assaulted by the Ukraine police on the border. With confusion, war and no clarity from the embassy for the first few days of evacuation and getting stuck in borders in the sweeping cold, the Indian residents faced hell till they reached Ukraine's neighbourhood and were eventually airlifted.

The death of Naveen Shekharappa further elevated the stress and fear.

The students who were already in a stressful situation were shocked following the news of an Indian resident being shot at. Student Inchara R, who was airlifted yesterday and is currently in Delhi, had narrated to her parents back home that she was terrified.

"My sister was in a stressful situation. She also said she saw Russian killed in the war. It's been four days since we heard all this and our fear and tension came to an end only last night after she was airlifted from Bucharest," R Harshavardhan, says Inchara's brother.