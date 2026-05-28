Police in Bareilly arrested three family members after a 22‑year‑old woman was killed in an alleged honor crime. Officials confirmed murder charges under BNS Section 103 following autopsy findings of strangulation and severe injuries.

A 22‑year‑old woman was beaten and strangled to death in Bareilly’s Sirauli area, police said on Wednesday. The incident has been registered as a case of honor killing after investigators confirmed her father and two brothers were involved.

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The family was preparing for a rushed cremation when the victim’s uncle grew suspicious and alerted authorities.

Family Opposition To Relationship

The woman had been in a relationship with a local man from another community and had insisted on marrying him despite strong opposition from her family. According to investigators, her relatives had repeatedly warned her to end the relationship.

On Tuesday, a heated argument broke out inside the house after she was caught speaking to her partner on the phone. During the confrontation, her father and brothers allegedly assaulted her before strangling her.

Police intervened after receiving a tip‑off from her uncle. The body was sent for autopsy, which confirmed death by strangulation and revealed at least ten severe injury marks.

Based on the complaint filed by the uncle, an FIR was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed the arrests of the three accused, who have since been remanded to judicial custody.