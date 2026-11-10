Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares a video of Kohima markets selling live frogs, snails and silkworm larvae, while reassuring viewers that vegetarians will also find plenty of food options.

Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has offered social media users a glimpse into the state's distinctive food culture through a video showcasing local markets in Kohima. From baskets of fresh fruits and vegetables to buckets of live frogs, snails and silkworm larvae, the video captures the wide variety of ingredients available in the northeastern state's markets. The minister's market tour has caught viewers' attention, sparking conversations about Nagaland's food traditions, regional culinary preferences and the availability of vegetarian options.

Temjen Imna Along Gives A Glimpse Of Nagaland's Food Culture

In the video, Along takes viewers through the bustling local markets of Kohima, highlighting the variety of food items sold by vendors. The market displays an assortment of ingredients, including live snails, buckets of live frogs and silkworm larvae. Guinea pigs, quails and piles of dried fish can also be seen among the items on sale.

The unusual sights caught the attention of viewers unfamiliar with the region's food habits. Through the video, Along offered a glimpse of ingredients that form part of Nagaland's local culinary traditions, showing how the state's food culture differs from that of several other parts of the country.

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Minister Assures Vegetarians Of Plenty Of Options

Addressing viewers who may be concerned about vegetarian food choices, Along also highlighted the variety of fresh produce available in the markets.

The video shows vendors selling guavas, leafy greens, fresh vegetables, fruits and grains alongside the more unusual ingredients.

Reassuring vegetarian viewers, the minister said, "Don't be surprised, the culinary world in Nagaland is a bit different. And rest assured, vegetarians will be well taken care of too."

His message highlighted the variety of food choices available in the markets, including locally popular ingredients and everyday vegetarian staples.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted reactions from social media users, with some expressing curiosity about Nagaland's food culture and others appreciating the minister's presentation.

One user commented: "I really started appreciating Nagaland after seeing your plate full, of dishes, and your humorous posts. Nagaland tour is in my itinerary since then subject to having big meal over there!"

Responding to the comment, Along wrote: "You are welcome for that big fat meal."

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Another user shared a broader perspective on regional food habits, commenting: "Food Choices depends on place and its climate and availability of various food items(proteins, carbs, vitamins minerals keeping in mind)."

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The reactions reflected the interest generated by the video, with viewers discussing how local ingredients, climate and availability influence food choices across different regions.

Along's market tour has offered social media users a closer look at Nagaland's culinary diversity while also highlighting the variety of fresh produce available to people with different dietary preferences.