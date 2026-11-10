Nagaland CM Dr. Neiphiu Rio chaired a review meeting for the 2026 Hornbill Festival, focusing on infrastructure, waste management, and ensuring safety for tourists at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama to promote local culture and economy.

CM Reviews Hornbill Festival Preparations

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and concerned departments to review preparations for the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2026 at the Chief Minister's Residential Complex in Kohima. The meeting discussed various arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual festival, including the Protected Area Permit (PAP) issue, the Chief Guest for the inaugural programme and other related preparations.

Commissioner and Secretary, Tourism, Kovi Meyase briefed the meeting on the preparations underway at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. He highlighted key areas such as waste management, food stalls and sensitisation programmes for stall operators to maintain cleanliness and hygiene during the festival. The meeting was also informed about the proposed BBQ Zone in the amphitheatre area. Emphasis was laid on promoting locally made products and ensuring that refreshments, including coffee and tea served at Kisama, are sourced from within Nagaland.

Infrastructure and Safety Measures

The Public Health Engineering Department informed the meeting that restoration work on water supply pipelines was underway, while the Power Department apprised the committee of the ongoing installation of solar lighting. Preparations for the traditional stone-pulling ceremony, an important component of the Hornbill Festival, were also discussed during the meeting.

Enhancing Tourist Experience

Chief Minister Rio stressed the need for proper signage, zebra crossings and other essential arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of tourists visiting the festival venue and other tourist destinations across the state. He also highlighted the state-wide mass social work scheduled for November 13, 2026, and called for active participation from all sections of society. He directed the concerned departments to ensure wide publicity for the programme.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet members, senior government officials and representatives of various concerned departments. The Hornbill Festival, Nagaland's flagship cultural event, showcases the state's rich cultural heritage, traditions and indigenous practices.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)