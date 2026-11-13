Congress has launched the 'Sangathan Samvad Sankalp Mission 2027' in Lucknow to prepare for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, focusing on organizational strategy, legal frameworks, and media management to strengthen the INDIA alliance.

Congress Launches Preparations for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday said the Congress had deep roots in Uttar Pradesh, expressing enthusiasm about interacting with party leaders and workers at a meeting focused on preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, “In UP, the Congress’s roots are right here. So coming here always feels good. It will be wonderful to speak and interact with everyone in this meeting, and there will be a lot to learn.”

The Congress is holding a meeting under its ‘Sangathan Samvad Sankalp Mission 2027’ to prepare its organisation and election strategy. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said the workshop for district and city units, frontal organisations, cells and departments would focus on four areas: legal matters related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), social media, media and the party’s war room.

“Today, we are holding a workshop for our district and city units, as well as our various frontal organisations, cells, and departments. We have structured this workshop around four key areas: legal matters, social media, media, and our ‘war room’. This preparation is aimed at the 2027 elections, ensuring that our ‘INDIA alliance’ can contest with even greater strength and resolve.”

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said 134 district and city presidents, along with representatives of frontal organisations and departments, were participating in the workshop to prepare a campaign strategy covering every village in the state.

“Basically, this is a workshop in which there are 134 district and city presidents, along with all frontal organisations and departments. With them, we will prepare a complete strategy to take Uttar Pradesh’s campaign to every single village. In this, the President, Aradhana Mona Mishra, is also present; our CLP leader Chaudhary ji is also here; our AICC Secretaries are here; our Senior Vice Presidents Alok and Nishad are here, and many other people,” Gautam said.

He said separate workshops for spokespersons and legal teams would help prepare a roadmap to take the party’s ideology, alliance agenda and public issues to villages.

On the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha by leaders including Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi, Gautam said, “In India’s democracy, the Constitution permits all organisations and all political parties to contest elections. Now, whoever wants to form an alliance with whomever, let them do so. That is their personal matter; the Congress party have nothing to do with it.”

Congress MP Imran Masood said the party would decide on the best way to contest. “We are preparing, we are working on it. In whatever best way the election can be fought, we will do that," Masood said.

Congress MP from Barabanki Tanuj Punia said district and city presidents, along with state presidents of frontal organisations, had been invited to discuss election issues and ways to take the party’s message to the people.