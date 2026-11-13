Madhya Pradesh police have deployed heavy security in Chhatarpur to prevent potential clashes between the Yadav Mahasabha and supporters of Baba Bageshwar Dham following a controversial statement regarding Lord Krishna.

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police are on high alert and have intensified security arrangements in Chhatarpur district after Yadav Mahasabha called for a protest against Baba Bageshwar Dham on Friday over remarks made about Lord Krishna, with police making elaborate preparations to prevent any confrontation between the groups. The Yadav Mahasabha president, along with his supporters, is expected to reach the district today, while a large number of Bageshwar Dham followers and supporters have also gathered to stage a counter-protest. Amid concerns over a possible face-off between the two sides, heavy police personnel have been deployed, with additional forces called in from other districts. Multiple layers of barricading have been put in place, while the police are keeping a close watch on the situation through CCTV cameras, drones and other surveillance mechanisms.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Chhatarpur) Rajat Saklecha said local police personnel, additional forces and station in-charges from other police stations had been deployed to maintain law and order. “Keeping today’s programme in view, local police personnel, forces from outside and station in-charges from other police stations have been called here. Multiple layers of barricading have also been put in place to ensure that no situation arises that could pose a challenge to law and order. Discussions have been held with the organisers and all parties concerned. The programme is being conducted with everyone’s consent, and we will ensure that peace in the city and district is not disturbed,” the SP said. He further said that adequate security personnel had been deployed and surveillance was being carried out through technical monitoring, CCTV cameras and drones.

Regarding social media monitoring, SP Saklecha said that some objectionable comments had been posted by individuals since Thursday afternoon. Most of these comments had been deleted, while action had been taken against those involved. “Some people had posted objectionable comments on social media late yesterday afternoon. Most of them have been deleted, and the individuals concerned have been bound down and served notices to ensure that no social disharmony is spread. We are ensuring that law and order is maintained both online and offline," he added.

Notably, a controversy erupted after the remarks of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri while describing Lord Krishna and Lord Ram during an event. Later, Shastri clarified his remarks about Lord Krishna and apologised to anyone whose sentiments may have been hurt by his comments. He said his remarks were made in an emotional and devotional context and were being misinterpreted after people watched only a portion of the video. The Bageshwar Dham Chief also said he himself was a devotee of the deity and had repeatedly raised his voice for Krishna Janmabhoomi. “We were not trying to create any distinction between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Both are one and there is no difference between them. If anyone was hurt by my words, explanation or sentiments, I sincerely apologise to them,” he said. Meanwhile, Bageshwar Dham supporters also issued a strong warning to those expected to arrive for the protest, saying that Sanatan followers had assembled to oppose anyone making remarks against Bageshwar Dham or Hinduism.