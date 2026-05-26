Citing alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leaks, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a complete revamp of the NTA, and a foolproof protocol for public examinations.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday demanded the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a complete revamp of the National Testing Agency, and a "foolproof protocol" for public examinations, citing alleged leaks in NEET-UG 2026. Ramesh said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, piloted by the Modi government in February last year, had proved "grossly inadequate as a deterrent to paper leaks."

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In a post on X, Ramesh, "After a string of paper leaks in Yogi-governed Uttar Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi's raising the issue consistently during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Modi Government piloted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act through Parliament in February 2024. While the Modi Govt hailed it as a landmark, Opposition MPs had pointed back then that the law did nothing to PREVENT paper leaks, through means like "guess papers" or otherwise."

He added that the Congress had promised a "fool-proof plan to PREVENT paper leaks" as part of its Yuva Nyay guarantees ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "In the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections, INC India had therefore promised to develop a fool-proof plan to PREVENT paper leaks as part of its Yuva Nyay guarantees. Today it is painfully clear why the Modi Government's hurried law was grossly inadequate as a deterrent to paper leaks. Even as the Modi Government reportedly denies a paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examinations to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, it is clear that a 'guess paper' was leaked to the highest bidders," he said.

"Lakhs of students have already suffered in the last two years because the Modi Government refused to heed the Opposition's voice," Ramesh added.

Congress's Three-Point Demand

Laying out a three-point demand, he said: "I. The Mantri Pradhan must resign, II. The NTA must undergo a thorough revamp, and III. The Modi Government must develop a foolproof protocol to set, type, translate, print, transport, invigilate, and grade public examinations."

"Will the Pradhan Mantri demonstrate his commitment to student welfare and the integrity of our education system? Any continuation in the status quo will only prove the Pradhan Mantri's indifference to India's students," Ramesh said.

After a string of paper leaks in Yogi-governed Uttar Pradesh and @RahulGandhi’s raising the issue consistently during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Modi Government piloted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act through Parliament in February 2024. While the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 25, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Blames 'RSS-BJP Nexus'

Meanwhile, on Monday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over exam paper leaks, alleging that a "nexus" between the RSS, BJP and university appointees has "destroyed India's education system."

In an Instagram reel addressed to Gen-Z students, Gandhi said, "Papers have been leaked 80 times, and the futures of 2 crore young people have been ruined. If the government cannot protect you, the Opposition will." He accused the government of enabling corruption in higher education.

"This is a nexus between the RSS, the BJP, and their appointees - the Vice Chancellors and professors placed in our universities. It is a money-making nexus, and it has destroyed India's education system," Gandhi said.

Targeting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he added, "Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Education Minister, says he has nothing to do with this. The Prime Minister should issue an immediate order for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; he should be sacked, and those who are guilty must be caught and imprisoned."

Addressing the students, Gandhi said, "To the students, I want to say, you are not alone. We stand with you, from the streets to the Parliament. Together, we will fight this battle, and we will win."

"To the youth of my country, to the Gen-Z students, the Modi government has toyed with your future , it is clear they will not listen to you. Instead, their entire system will turn around and blame you. You must not be afraid, the entire Opposition stands with you. We understand your pain; we will not rest until we ensure you get justice and fix this broken system, " the caption read.

NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation

This comes after NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test. (ANI)