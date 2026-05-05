In a viral video, a family preparing for a wedding paid for their Rs 2,000 Blinkit order in a unique way. Instead of cash, they gave the delivery man a traditional currency garland ('noteon ki mala') worth Rs 2,100. The clip captures the delivery man's amused reaction to the humorous and celebratory payment.

What should have been a simple Rs 2,000 Blinkit payment became a viral moment when a wedding family handed over a currency garland instead of cash. Bhavya Shridhar posted the video on Instagram, which shows a scene inside a home where wedding preparations are taking place. An ordinary delivery soon takes an unexpected turn. A bill for Rs 2,000 was included with the order, which was placed using Blinkit. However, the family got inventive when the delivery man enquired if they had any smaller change.

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They gave him a "noteon ki mala" (a garland made of banknotes) worth Rs 2,100 instead of cash, which is a traditional present frequently seen at Indian weddings. The delivery man is seen wearing the garland around his neck while people around him start laughing. He is obviously shocked but amused for the time being.

“There’s actually a wedding at our house. Blinkit’s bill was Rs 2000, the delivery guy asked for change, so here we are giving him money,” Shridhar says in the video. She adds, “This is Rs 2100, now he can take it out himself,” as the family jokingly tells him he’ll have to untangle the notes on his own since they are busy with the celebrations.

Watch Viral Video

The clip was shared with the caption, “POV - Blinkit waale bhaiya delivers to shaadi waala ghar” (POV: A Blinkit delivery agent arrives at a wedding house), perfectly capturing the spirit of the moment.

The video's humour and relatability have made it popular online. Many readers noted that these impromptu moments are common at Indian weddings, where even routine duties may become joyful.

One user quipped, "Blinkit bhaiya got the most royal payment of the day," while another said, "Only in India can a delivery payment turn into a full wedding ritual."