WATCH: Man skydives with G20 flag as historic Summit begins, Kiren Rijiju shares clip

As world leaders assemble in Delhi for the grand G20 Summit, captivating visuals of a man skydiving with the G20 2023 flag have surfaced on social media. On Friday, India's Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, posted a video showing an exhilarating skydiving from a great height.

The man is seen in the video holding the G20 flag with pride as he celebrates the two-day G20 Leaders Summit taking place in the nation's capital at the recently opened Bharat Mandapam. ''I like this very much,'' Mr Rijiju captioned the video. It is not known when and where the video was shot.

Meanwhile, an electrifying skydiving performance by an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has taken the internet by storm. Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava stole the spotlight as he gracefully descended from a heart-pounding altitude of 10,000 feet, clutching the G20 2023 flag adorned with the resonant theme, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future," in celebration of India's presidency.

A day after several top world leaders touched down in Delhi for the G20 Summit, they will gather at the event venue -- the Bharat Mandapam, to kick off discussions on hot-button issues. Notably, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth - One Family - One Future" is the subject of this year's G20 Summit, which is being held in India under its chairmanship.

Ahead of the summit, strict traffic curbs have been put in place to restrict the movement of vehicles in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.

