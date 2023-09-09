Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what PM Modi wore on first day of G20 Summit 2023

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam as two-day G20 Summit begins today. He was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. PM Modi was een wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a black bandhgala coat.

    Here is what PM Modi wore on the first day of G20 Summit 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday welcomed by External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G20 Summit in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. Before entering the venue, the three leaders greeted each other with folded hands and then were seen having a brief talk.

    While PM Modi was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a black bandhgala coat, Jaishankar wore a black bandhgala suit with red pocket square.

    Also Read | G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi receives world leaders at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH)

    The welcome handshake of all leaders with PM Modi will showcase the Konark Wheel from Odisha. The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

    At around 10.30 the first session of the G20 Summit: 'One Earth' will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders' summit. This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible.

    On Friday, PM Modi changed his profile photo on the microblogging platform X to the Bharat Mandapam. The picture shows a brightly-lit Bharat Mandapam with a Nataraja statue installed there. On September 9 and 10, the G20 summit is set to take place in Delhi. Among those anticipated to participate are US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

    Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak releases 'Why I'm at G20' video, lists his goals

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts anr

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak releases Why Im at G20 video lists his goals gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak releases 'Why I'm at G20' video, lists his goals

    2023 G20 Summit LIVE Updates from Bharat Mandapam India and PM Modi host world leaders in New Delhi

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi receives world leaders at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH)

    G20 Summit: Huge! India gets Russia, China to agree on Ukraine reference in New Delhi Declaration

    G20 Summit: HUGE! India gets Russia, China to agree on Ukraine reference in New Delhi Declaration

    Great seeing you Mr Prime Minister US President Joe Biden post after meeting PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit gcw

    'Great seeing you, Mr Prime Minister': US President Joe Biden's post after meeting PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film enters Rs 100 crore club in India RBA

    Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film enters Rs 100 crore club in India

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts anr

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts

    WATCH Dramatic videos of massive earthquake in Morocco go viral; leaves internet users terrified gcw

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of massive earthquake in Morocco go viral; leaves internet users terrified

    How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace vkp

    How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace

    GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia to Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs attend RBA

    GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia to Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs attend

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon