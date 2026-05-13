In a heartwarming story from Ludhiana, Punjab, two brothers, Amar and Dev Devgan, surprised their only sister, Manpreet Kaur Birdi, with a fully built house valued at Rs 50 lakh. This gesture was a token of gratitude for her unwavering support to the family after their father's death in 2007.

Unconditional affection, enduring support, and innumerable quiet sacrifices are frequently the foundation of sibling relationships. A heartwarming tale from Ludhiana, Punjab, is now gaining popularity online after two brothers gave their only sister a completely built home valued at about Rs 50 lakh as a surprise. Videos show their sister sobbing and giving her brothers a strong embrace after learning of the unexpected present, demonstrating how moved she was by the heartfelt gesture.

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Amar and Dev Devgan, the brothers, disclosed that the idea had been developed for nearly five years. They said that the present was much more than simply a house; it was their method of making sure their sister would always feel cherished, safe, and a part of her mother's house. The brothers said that their sister Manpreet Kaur Birdi steadfastly supported the family throughout difficult circumstances following the death of their father in 2007. They made the decision to construct her a house as a sign of appreciation and safety in order to commemorate her love and support.

Following a religious service, a family get-together was where the surprise took place. Relatives escorted Manpreet to a recently constructed 175-square-yard home in the Kot Mangal Singh neighbourhood of Ludhiana amid dhol beats and festivities. The brothers took off the paper covering the nameplate with Manpreet's name while the family gathered outside the home. She started crying and hugging her brothers as soon as she recognised the house was hers.

The family is now planning to hold the house-warming ceremony on Manpreet's birthday on June 13, making the occasion even more special. Videos from the celebration have since gone viral on social media, with many users praising the brothers for their thoughtful gesture. Many said the moment brought tears to their eyes, while others described it as a beautiful example of family values, gratitude, and sibling love.

To make the event even more memorable, the family has decided to have the house-warming ceremony on June 13, Manpreet's birthday.

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Thousands of people have been moved by the viral video and have praised the brothers for their kind deed. While some claimed it made them cry, others remarked it was a lovely illustration of family values, thankfulness, and brotherly love.