Watch: Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet

The internet has tons of videos that can make our day brighter and inspired. Now, such a delightful video of a little girl touching an Indian Army Officer’s foot is going viral over the internet, and she is winning the hearts of the internet for her heartfelt gesture.

In the video, a little girl wearing a black dress can be seen walking toward the army personnel who is seen standing at a metro station. She looks at the officer, and the army officer lovingly pulls her cheeks as a gesture of affection. The girl suddenly bends down and touches his feet, leaving the army officer, and others shocked. The army officer couldn't stop himself from cuddling the little girl for her heartfelt gesture. Take a look at the heart-winning video:

The video was shared by PC Mohan, a Member of Parliament from Bengaluru, on his Twitter handle and captioned by saying that raising such patriotic young minds is the duty of every parent to our great nation. The delightful video has been winning the hearts of the people, and netizens are praising her for the heartfelt gesture. The video has gathered around 1.3 million views, about 99K likes and 15.3K re-tweets from the date of being online.

Netizens loved the joyful video and expressed their love in the comment section with their opinions. A user said the video gave goosebumps to him after watching it, while another said the video was a deeply touching moment and made her emotional. Another user praised her parents for her upbringing. A fourth user said this is what we all should teach our next generation.

