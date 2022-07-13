Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Heavy rainfall in Karnataka makes magnificent Jog Falls mesmerising

    A video of magnificent Jog Falls overflowing after Karnataka faces heavy rainfall is going viral, and netizens are left mesmerised after watching the video.

    Watch Heavy rainfall in Karnataka makes magnificent Jog Falls mesmerising-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Shimoga, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 5:37 PM IST

    It's monsoon season in various parts of the nation, and dams and rivers' water levels are rising daily due to heavy rainfall. As the water level increases in the rivers, waterfalls regain their beauty and make them mesmerising.

    The southern states of India are getting immense rain this time, and Karnataka is one among them. To prove this, we have a video which is going viral over the internet. The video of Jog Falls in the Shimoga district of Karnataka is winning hearts with its mesmerising beauty.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Bikers perform 'Nagin' dance on the road to truck's unique horn

    The fascinating video shows the water overflowing from all directions, making it a perfect picturesque and mesmerising thing to watch. Jog Falls is said to be one of the most scenic places in Karnataka, but once the monsoon starts, the waterfall regains its natural beauty and mesmerises the visitors. Take a look at the stunning video:

    The video has gone viral and has grabbed many eyeballs. The video also got the attention of Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat. He shared the mesmerising video on his Twitter handle and captioned it by saying that the video is not of Niagara Falls but of Jog Falls, located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, India.

    The video has gathered more than 1.8 million views and more than 85K likes from the date of being online. The stunning video has been winning the hearts of the internet. Netizens loaded the comment section with tons of their opinions. A user said the waterfall is just too amazing to watch, while another stated the video itself is making people spellbound and think of experiencing it for real. A third user said the waterfall looks so beautiful. Many people expressed their joy through love and heart emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale

    ALSO READ: Watch: Wedding procession’s jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video - gps

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video

    Watch Bikers perform 'Nagin' dance on the road to truck's unique horn-tgy

    Watch: Bikers perform 'Nagin' dance on the road to truck's unique horn

    After chocolate ice cream sandwich, netizens irked with cola-Oreo bread omelette: watch the video - gps

    After chocolate ice cream sandwich, netizens irked with cola-Oreo bread omelette: watch the video

    Snake hide inside shoe rescued by trained personnel; scary video goes viral - gps

    Snake hide inside shoe rescued by trained personnel; scary video goes viral

    Mother elephant protects her calf against rain; netizens praised mother's love - gps

    Mother elephant protects her calf against rain; netizens praised mother's love

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa gets trolled for claiming Sex Work Is Work here is what the ex-pornstar said RBA

    Pictures: Mia Khalifa gets trolled for claiming ‘Sex Work Is Work'; here's what the ex-pornstar said

    FACT CHECK Did protesters take over anchoring duties at Sri Lankan Govt's Rupavahini snt

    FACT-CHECK: Did protesters take over anchoring duties at Sri Lankan Govt's Rupavahini?

    Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree - Sachin Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    'Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree' - Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Bumrah

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video - gps

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video

    Genetically engineered pig heart successfully transplanted in brain-dead recipients in US - adt

    Genetically engineered pig heart successfully transplanted in brain-dead recipients in US

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon