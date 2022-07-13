Watch: Heavy rainfall in Karnataka makes magnificent Jog Falls mesmerising

It's monsoon season in various parts of the nation, and dams and rivers' water levels are rising daily due to heavy rainfall. As the water level increases in the rivers, waterfalls regain their beauty and make them mesmerising.

The southern states of India are getting immense rain this time, and Karnataka is one among them. To prove this, we have a video which is going viral over the internet. The video of Jog Falls in the Shimoga district of Karnataka is winning hearts with its mesmerising beauty.

The fascinating video shows the water overflowing from all directions, making it a perfect picturesque and mesmerising thing to watch. Jog Falls is said to be one of the most scenic places in Karnataka, but once the monsoon starts, the waterfall regains its natural beauty and mesmerises the visitors. Take a look at the stunning video:

The video has gone viral and has grabbed many eyeballs. The video also got the attention of Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat. He shared the mesmerising video on his Twitter handle and captioned it by saying that the video is not of Niagara Falls but of Jog Falls, located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, India.

The video has gathered more than 1.8 million views and more than 85K likes from the date of being online. The stunning video has been winning the hearts of the internet. Netizens loaded the comment section with tons of their opinions. A user said the waterfall is just too amazing to watch, while another stated the video itself is making people spellbound and think of experiencing it for real. A third user said the waterfall looks so beautiful. Many people expressed their joy through love and heart emojis.

