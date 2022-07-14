Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Monkeys use smartphone like humans; netizens can't stop their laugh

    A video of a few monkeys using a smartphone and scrolling through social media is going viral, and netizens can't stop their laughs after watching it.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 6:18 PM IST

    Smartphones are assumed to be one of the most incredible inventions by humans. The phones have made our life very convenient and hassle-free. There are people who work on smartphones, and there are also people who use them for entertainment. In short, people have been addicted to the invention, and most of us can't live without it.

    But have you ever heard of animals using smartphones? Yes, you heard that right! A video of three monkeys using a phone and scrolling through social media is going viral over the internet, and people are left amused after watching it.

    In the viral video, a man can be seen holding a phone, and three monkeys can be seen carefully looking at it as humans look at the phone. They even scroll through the social media pages like a pro, and it's not to miss a video. Take a look:

    The amusing viral video was shared by a Twitter user named Queen Of Himachal, who captioned the video by saying the monkeys are crazy for social media. The video has gathered more than 1 lakh eighty-thousand views and more than 4K likes from the date of being online. Netizens were amused to see the video and expressed their opinions in the comment section.

    A user connected the video to the famous movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes and said the days are not too far from becoming it to a reality, while another called the mammals Tech-savvy monkeys. There are also people who criticised the action. A user urged that please don't make them addicted to the phones, while another said to stop teasing animals. Many people who enjoyed the video also expressed their opinions through laughing emojis.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 6:18 PM IST
